New Bears DT Jeffery Simmons understands Super Bowl goal in Chicago: 'They want it right now'
Jeffery Simmons has gone from cellar-dweller to title contender in one week.
The magnitude of the moment was not lost on him when he learned he was leaving Tennessee for the Chicago Bears.
"The trade told me everything I needed to know, especially the value from giving away two first-round picks," Simmons said Friday. "I could also look on the other side of that and be like, man, I just got traded. But I could also look at the bright side of things of this team believes in what they have here and they want it right now."
If a mid-season acquisition wasn't enough to send such a signal, the two first-round picks the Bears sent to the Titans certainly did. It was a bit out of character for general manager Ryan Poles, who hasn't built his reputation on sending significant draft capital for an instant return. But the circumstances called for it: With quarterback Caleb Williams playing on a rookie contract and the Bears' title window being as open as it might ever be, Poles knew it was time to take a big swing with the hopes of hitting a Lombardi Trophy-sized home run.
"You do this type of move when you have a combination of an impact player on the grass as well as someone that can enhance your culture as well," Poles explained Friday. "I don't think it can be either-or when you talk about a move this size. You need to have both and that's what Jeffery does. We believe he's going to impact us at a high level on the grass but also in the locker room too."
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A wary Bears fan might point to the trade as a major risk. In theory, it is: Sending future high-value picks elsewhere in exchange for a talent who can instantly upgrade an area of need for the Bears is a win-now move that carries the possibility of mortgaging the future for the present.
Much of that fear exists in a hypothetical realm, though; first-round picks are only as valuable as the players on which a team spends its selections.
Poles believes his front office has proven itself worthy of making such a move, and he expects his personnel department to capitalize on the team's remaining picks.
"One thing I want to hit, I know it's kind of a joke that kind of goes around but like ‘F- them picks’ is a big thing," Poles said, referencing the Los Angeles Rams' win-now style of roster construction. "That's really not what we're about. I know it took a lot to get this done, but we absolutely believe that the draft and bringing young talent is a way that you sustain success around here. I'm challenging myself and our crew for the picks that we do have, we have to hit.
"We have to be great with our undrafted free agent process and whatever tier of free agency we're working in which will have constraints we got to hit there too. We have a good track record it continues to get better every year, so I’ve got a lot of faith that we'll be able to get that done, and again, sustain success."
Those are largely tomorrow's problems. It's Week 8 in the 2026 season, the Bears are 5-2 in a highly competitive NFC North, and they need to be as strong as possible if they hope to repeat as division champions. Poles made the Simmons trade with this in mind, and as the paperwork was filed to the league office in New York, Simmons quickly understood the intent.
"My game, my passion, my energy, my leadership, I can only help this team even more than what it's got," he said. "This is a great locker room from quarterback all the way down. My job is not trying to come in here and be nothing than but myself. I'm excited to be able to help this team compete for a championship. That's every team in the NFL's goal. I think right now with the way this team has been competing -- I've been watching these guys from afar -- it's a great team, great locker room and I'm excited to do my part to help this team get to its goal."