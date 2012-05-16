New attitude for Jets' offense with Sparano around

NOTES: NT Kenrick Ellis, the team's third-round pick last year, is facing a trial for a malicious wounding felony charge from an incident while in college at Hampton University. He's scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Thursday and jury trial next Tuesday. "I don't know right now," Ellis said when asked if he could miss time with the team. "It's a legal issue, still pending, an open case. I don't want to comment on anything about it." Ellis could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. ... C Nick Mangold made a surprise appearance on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday night, taking part in a skit in which he had his chest waxed. Mangold said he had tickets for the show and producers approached him a few hours before taping. "Like an idiot, I said yes," Mangold said. "And the rest is on film." ... LB Bryan Thomas and TE Jeff Cumberland, both coming back from Achilles injuries, expect to be ready for training camp.