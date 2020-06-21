Around the NFL

Sunday, Jun 21, 2020 08:55 AM

New-age Panthers have familiar faces for Matt Rhule

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Familiar faces for the Carolina Panthers have moved on in a monumental franchise transformation.

Ron Rivera is in Washington D.C., Cam Newton's free agency is lingering, Greg Olsen is in Washington state, Trai Turner is in Los Angeles after a trade and Luke Kuechly is still there, but he's retired from being one of the game's preeminent linebackers. And on and on.

Matt Rhule is taking the Panthers into a new era as he will make his debut as an NFL head coach.

The changes are abundant, but the familiarity is not.

As NFL Research points out, Rhule has nine Panthers that he has previously coached during his seven combined seasons as head coach at Temple and then Baylor. And all nine are new additions to the roster.

Perhaps the most notable talents are former Temple players Robby Anderson at wide receiver and P.J. Walker at quarterback, the former coming from the Jets and the latter coming from the short-lived XFL, where he was the frontrunner for league most valuable player.

While Rhule is new on head-coaching experience in the NFL, he certainly has experience with a crop of his current players.

In addition to Walker and Anderson, former Temple players include: linebackers Tahir Whitehead and Sam Franklin, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and tight end Colin Thompson.

From Rhule's days at Baylor there is center Sam Tecklenburg, defensive tackle Bravvion Roy and cornerback Derrek Thomas.

Heading into his rookie season at the helm of the Panthers, Rhule's NFL experience previously stands as one year as an assistant offensive line coach with the Giants in 2012.

However, Rhule isn't lacking a past of turning a team around. He took Baylor from a 1-11 squad in 2017 to an 11-3 program in 2019 before his departure in the hopes of rescuing the Panthers from the doldrums of two consecutive losing seasons and three sub-.500 campaigns in the last four. Having lost Super Bowl 50, Carolina has made the playoffs just once since then and has gone a combined 29-35 with the aberration of an 11-5 showing in 2017 that now feels so far away.

Key in Rhule's renovation will no doubt be free-agent signee Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.

Bridgewater will not just replace the face of the Panthers franchise – Newton – but look to turn around a last-place squad that was 20th in the NFL in points scored.

On the heels of going 5-0 as a starter last season with the Saints, Bridgewater joins forces with Rhule in the aspirations of becoming the first new free-agent QB and first-time head coach to make the playoffs since the Dolphins' tandem of coach Tony Sparano and quarterback Chad Pennington in 2008, per NFL Research. A former Pro Bowler with the Vikings, Bridgewater just so happens to be perfect at 4-0 in career starts against the Buccaneers, Falcons and Saints.

So Rhule has a winner at quarterback as he looks to turn around the Panthers in the suddenly high-profile NFC South. And as the rookie coach looks to get familiar with all things Panthers, he has some familiar faces – at least nine of them, anyway – to help him on his way.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and Atlanta Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff during an NFL regular season football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 in Seattle. The Falcons won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff: 'We've definitely gotten better'

Atlanta's general manager believes the Falcons had a good draft and did well in free agency ahead of a season in which the pressure will be on. 
Mike and Kyle Shanahan became the first father and son to each appear in a Super Bowl as a head coach in NFL history.
news

Dads throughout NFL celebrate Father's Day

NFL dads celebrate Father's Day and thank the dads who showed them the way. 
Plenty of history for fathers, sons and NFL football
news

Plenty of history for fathers, sons and NFL football

Fathers, sons and football continue to build nostalgia and memories in a long-standing NFL history.
Former Dolphins RB great Jim Kiick passes away at 73
news

Former Dolphins RB great Jim Kiick passes away at 73

Former NFL running back Jim Kiick, an AFL All-Star who later won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins, passed away, the team announced. He was 73.
NFLPA recommends that players stop private group workouts
news

NFLPA recommends that players stop private group workouts

NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer released a statement Saturday recommending players to stop "practicing together" until the start of training camps in late July.
Buccaneers: Individuals at facility tested positive for COVID-19
news

Buccaneers: Individuals at facility tested positive for COVID-19

"We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center," the Bucs said in a statement. Their facility has been vacated and is undergoing an "extensive sanitization."
Trent Williams signs restructured deal with 49ers, passes physical
news

Trent Williams signs restructured deal with 49ers, passes physical

Trent Williams has a new deal in San Francisco. Well, new-ish. Williams is due $12.5 million this season, the final year of a five-year extension signed with Washington in 2015. He'll receive around half of it from the 49ers guaranteed in advance.
Redskins retiring No. 49 jersey in honor of Bobby Mitchell
news

Redskins retiring No. 49 jersey in honor of Bobby Mitchell

In the near-88-year history of the Washington Redskins franchise, only one number had ever been retired: Sammy Baugh's No. 33. Only one, until Saturday.
49ers player tests positive for COVID-19
news

49ers player tests positive for COVID-19

A San Francisco 49ers player who was working out in Nashville has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
George Preston Marshall statue removed at RFK Stadium
news

George Preston Marshall statue removed at RFK Stadium

A monument to the former and first Washington Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was removed from the franchise's former home, RFK Stadium, on Friday. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
news

Myriad marquee matchups await Patrick Mahomes in 2020

As the Chiefs look to repeat, Patrick Mahomes is the face of the best team in the world, arguably the finest quarterback in all the land and as the schedule makers would have it, one half of myriad marquee matchups.

See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL