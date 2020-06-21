New-age Panthers have familiar faces for Matt Rhule

Familiar faces for the Carolina Panthers have moved on in a monumental franchise transformation.

Ron Rivera is in Washington D.C., Cam Newton's free agency is lingering, Greg Olsen is in Washington state, Trai Turner is in Los Angeles after a trade and Luke Kuechly is still there, but he's retired from being one of the game's preeminent linebackers. And on and on.

Matt Rhule is taking the Panthers into a new era as he will make his debut as an NFL head coach.

The changes are abundant, but the familiarity is not.

As NFL Research points out, Rhule has nine Panthers that he has previously coached during his seven combined seasons as head coach at Temple and then Baylor. And all nine are new additions to the roster.

Perhaps the most notable talents are former Temple players Robby Anderson at wide receiver and P.J. Walker at quarterback, the former coming from the Jets and the latter coming from the short-lived XFL, where he was the frontrunner for league most valuable player.

While Rhule is new on head-coaching experience in the NFL, he certainly has experience with a crop of his current players.

In addition to Walker and Anderson, former Temple players include: linebackers Tahir Whitehead and Sam Franklin, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and tight end Colin Thompson.

From Rhule's days at Baylor there is center Sam Tecklenburg, defensive tackle Bravvion Roy and cornerback Derrek Thomas.

Heading into his rookie season at the helm of the Panthers, Rhule's NFL experience previously stands as one year as an assistant offensive line coach with the Giants in 2012.