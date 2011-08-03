New additions give potent Eagles offense even more options

The modern single-wing formation puts tremendous pressure on defenses due to the quarterback or triggerman being included in the running game. While Vick and Young are naturally comfortable running zone-read plays, it is the presence of Brown that adds some sizzle to the set. He acted as the designated playmaker in the Dolphins' version of the formation, and his ability to run or throw from the backfield poses problems for opponents. Jackson and Maclin could also get the ball on the move on a fly-sweep or reverse.