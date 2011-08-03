New additions give potent Eagles offense even more options

The Eagles already had one of the best offenses in the league, but this offseason has allowed them to add to their embarrassment of riches. The collection of talent will soon make opponents realize this is the most explosive offense assembled in recent years.
Not that the Eagles failed to put fear in the hearts of defensive coordinators in the past. The 2010 unit -- featuring Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin and LeSean McCoy -- ranked second in total offense and third in scoring. Philadelphia led the league in plays over 20 yards and quick-strike drives (scoring drives of four plays or less) and finished second in big-play touchdowns (20 yards or more) with 15.
Fast forward to the present, and two offseason acquisitions -- backup QB Vince Young and running back Ronnie Brown -- should make the rest of the league afraid of the weapons coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg now have at their disposal.
Brown gives the Eagles a big, physical back with versatility. He has averaged 4.3 yards per carry with 15 100-yard rushing games in his six-year career. His prowess as a receiver is reflected in catching at least 30 balls in a season five times, and he is one of the better route runners out of the backfield. Given the Eagles' propensity to lean on a pass-heavy game plan, Brown gives the team options as a third-down back.
Young gives the team a dynamic backup quarterback with speed, quickness and arm strength. He's most effective working on the perimeter, throwing well on the run and improving within the pocket. Although he remains a work in progress, Young puts pressure on opponents with his run-pass ability.
For the Eagles, the diverse offensive talent gives Reid and Mornhinweg the chance to incorporate more deception into their game plans. Philadelphia has been masterful in utilizing reverses, double passes and flea-flickers for big gains, and that should only grow. Look for the Eagles to incorporate the Wildcat to take advantage of their personnel at the skill positions.
The modern single-wing formation puts tremendous pressure on defenses due to the quarterback or triggerman being included in the running game. While Vick and Young are naturally comfortable running zone-read plays, it is the presence of Brown that adds some sizzle to the set. He acted as the designated playmaker in the Dolphins' version of the formation, and his ability to run or throw from the backfield poses problems for opponents. Jackson and Maclin could also get the ball on the move on a fly-sweep or reverse.
Defensive coordinators will have their hands full trying to come up with remedies for a versatile offense only enhanced by the additions of Brown and Young.