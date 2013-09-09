Nevada boxing group to follow WADA rules for recreational drugs

Monday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- The Nevada Athletic Commission announced it was adopting marijuana rules for boxing in the state similar to those set forth by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
- The Philadelphia Inquirer's Sports Doc blog offered some advice for getting youth athletes to report concussions.
- Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram looked at NFL players' angst over required leg and thigh pads.
- CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora updated readers on the status of HGH testing talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association.
- The Virginian-Pilot said the NFL needs to learn a lesson from boxing, which did not take care of its athletes and saw the sport's popularity wane.
- An opinion column in Forbes said the "helmet-hit overreaction" in college football is just litigation-fueled reality.
- The Idaho Press-Tribune reported that the Idaho High School Activities Association has begun to compile concussion data.
- KAIT-TV reported on a Jonesboro, Ark., high school coach who talked about the five-step protocol the school follows for concussions.
- The Waterbury Republican-American looked at a University of New Haven study to monitor concussions in football and soccer players at the school.
- Area athletes told the Windsor (Ontario) Star that they are happy to see a new concussion clinic at the University of Windsor.
- CBS Sacramento reported how Granite Bay, Calif., doctors are working with the area high schools in an attempt to reduce concussions.
- Your News Now reported on the reaction to the New York attorney general's call for a consumer alert for concussions.
- JuniorHockey.com reported on how ImPACT testing is being used for the junior nationals in ice hockey.
- According to a study published in Journal for Athletic Training, women are more likely to suffer ACL injuries because of "knock knees," Medical News Today reported.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor