Nevada boxing group to follow WADA rules for recreational drugs

Published: Sep 09, 2013 at 05:06 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • The Nevada Athletic Commission announced it was adopting marijuana rules for boxing in the state similar to those set forth by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
  • The Virginian-Pilot said the NFL needs to learn a lesson from boxing, which did not take care of its athletes and saw the sport's popularity wane.
  • KAIT-TV reported on a Jonesboro, Ark., high school coach who talked about the five-step protocol the school follows for concussions.
  • CBS Sacramento reported how Granite Bay, Calif., doctors are working with the area high schools in an attempt to reduce concussions.
  • Your News Now reported on the reaction to the New York attorney general's call for a consumer alert for concussions.
  • JuniorHockey.com reported on how ImPACT testing is being used for the junior nationals in ice hockey.
  • According to a study published in Journal for Athletic Training, women are more likely to suffer ACL injuries because of "knock knees," Medical News Today reported.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

