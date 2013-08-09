Neurological Care Program

Published: Aug 09, 2013 at 12:20 PM

Added to the Player Care Plan in March 2010, the NFL Neurological Care Program makes available neurological specialists at five medical centers to evaluate and treat possible neurological conditions among retired players. The program will assist players with coordinated care at excellent healthcare facilities nationwide. Each center will have available to retired NFL players a team of specialists, led by a neurologist who will serve as a program director. Eligible players who cannot afford treatment may apply to the NFL Player Care Foundation for a grant to cover some or all of the costs of treatment.

Who is eligible for the Program?

Players are eligible if they are former NFL players vested under the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan.

What are the benefits?

The Program provides facilitated access, comprehensive evaluation and possible treatment at five top-tier medical centers recognized for their expertise, high-quality service and reputation. Each center will have available a team of specialists, led by a neurologist who will serve as a program director. The six medical facilities are:

The Program does not provide any funding. However, financial assistance for players may be available to players who qualify for charitable grants through the NFL Player Care Foundation. Further information on the Player Care Foundation is available on this site or you may call the Foundation at 1-800-635-4625.

How do Players apply?

Players interested in the program should contact the medical facilities directly through one of the contacts below:

Mt. Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY
Dr. Sam Gandy MD. PhD
Dr. Silvana Riggio M.D.
212-774-1722

Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA
Chris Thrasher
404-756-8800

Washington University School of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO
Dr. David Brody
314-362-1381

University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
Dr. Mitchel Berger
415-353-3933

Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine, New Orleans, LA
Dr. Gregory Stewart
Dr. Roger Kelley
504-453-2708

The University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Christopher Giza
310-794-7688

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Broncos-Chargers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."

news

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks removes Robbie Anderson from sideline during loss vs. Rams

Carolina Panthers' Robbie Anderson got into multiple spats with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey during a 24-10 loss to the Rams. Before the start of the fourth quarter, cameras showed interim head coach Steve Wilks dismissing the WR from the sidelines.

news

Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season

After yet another stunning comeback, this time against Lamar Jackson's Ravens, are the Giants the biggest surprise of the 2022 NFL season? Judy Battista reports on what has changed for the G-Men this year.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still out, WR CeeDee Lamb active Sunday night vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have to wait another week for his surgically repaired thumb to heal, but wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) is active tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE