Added to the Player Care Plan in March 2010, the NFL Neurological Care Program makes available neurological specialists at five medical centers to evaluate and treat possible neurological conditions among retired players. The program will assist players with coordinated care at excellent healthcare facilities nationwide. Each center will have available to retired NFL players a team of specialists, led by a neurologist who will serve as a program director. Eligible players who cannot afford treatment may apply to the NFL Player Care Foundation for a grant to cover some or all of the costs of treatment.