Networks rely on ever-improving graphics to tell the whole story

Perhaps it is the fantasy audience that is best served by the explosion of graphic technology. Networks can update stats in a real-time manner between plays and also provide updates on other games. "We want to service those people, but we don't want to overdue it," Gaudelli says. That's why you'll tend to see some key stats flashed on the screen periodically, but not an unending stream of clutter. If you want that, there are abundant computer sites to visit and cell-phone services available to provide updates. And what statistics matter? It's possible to show viewers how fast a quarterback throws a ball. That matters with pitchers on baseball broadcasts, but is it just showing off on the gridiron? "It's not significant," Gaudelli concludes.