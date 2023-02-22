Netflix partners with NFL for new docu-series 'Quarterback' following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota

Netflix today announced its first partnership with the NFL: Quarterback, a new docu-series that will take a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks. This year, the series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families. It will premiere in summer 2023.

For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic'd up for every single game of a season. The upcoming show will feature behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family," said Patrick Mahomes, whose newly formed 2PM Productions will produce the series. "From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage."

"Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs," said Peyton Manning. "Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB."

"We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and could not be more excited for our first project together," said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. "NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about. We are especially grateful to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for granting us an extraordinary view of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL."

"We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can't see anywhere else," said Brandon Riegg, Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix. "And it doesn't get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can't wait to share their stories with our members around the world."