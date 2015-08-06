Nelson vs. Jones is a good fantasy problem to have

This is really a win-win decison since both Jordy Nelson and Julio Jones are top six fantasy receivers in the current NFL.com fantasy positional rankings and should challenge to be top five wideouts in the stat sheets as well. If you somehow have both of these players on your roster -- your league mates should be seriously questioned -- best-case scenario would be to start them both. But since this is an either/or situation, I'll lean with Nelson against the Bears whom he has repeatedly victimized during his career. Last season in two games against Chicago, Nelson caught 16 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Another performance to match those would be a nice way to start the season.