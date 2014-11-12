Around the NFL

Nelson, Cobb producing at historic pace for Packers

Published: Nov 12, 2014 at 06:27 AM

The Green Bay Packerswere unstoppable against the Chicago Bearson Sunday night.

The presence of Aaron Rodgers is the main reason why, but it's the quarterback's supporting cast that makes Green Bay a nightmare matchup for opposing defensive coordinators. In Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, Rodgers has two superstar receivers playing at the height of their powers.

Against the Bears, Nelson and Cobb combined for 10 receptions for 224 yards and three touchdowns -- almost all of it coming in one half. The pair are on pace to finish the season with a combined 177 catches for 2,736 yards and 32 touchdowns. The NFL record for combined TD catches for teammates is 31, set in 2007 by Randy Moss (23) and Wes Welker (eight).

"(Nelson) doesn't draw a lot of attention to himself. He doesn't throw any tirades on the field or on the sidelines," Rodgers told NFL Media's Adam Schein on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio. "... He does everything that you could possibly want and on top of that he's a phenomenal teammate and he cares about winning more than his personal statistics."

Rodgers also showered Cobb with high praise.

"He's had some really contested catches but he's held on, so he's a guy you can put into a number of different spots and ask him to run a number of different route concepts and he does a great job at all that," Rodgers said. "For his size, he's stronger than people think and he's quicker and faster than people think, as well.

Expect Nelson and Cobb to continue to produce at obscene levels. Davante Adams, Eddie Lacy and Andrew Quarless all contribute as receivers, but this is the Jordy & Randall Show. Health is the only thing stopping the duo from putting up potentially historic numbers.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 10 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones likely out multiple weeks with neck injury

﻿Mike Glennon﻿ has made only five starts over the past four seasons. He might get a few more with the Giants this December. Daniel Jones will likely be out multiple weeks while dealing with a neck injury, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) inactive for Week 13; Gardner Minshew to start vs. Jets

The Eagles will be without their QB1 on Sunday. Gardner Minshew will start in Jalen Hurts' place, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Adrian Peterson expected to start at RB for Seahawks vs. 49ers, get bulk of carries

Dealing with myriad injuries at the running back position, the Seahawks are turning to an old face in a new place. Adrian Peterson is expected to start in the backfield Sunday against the 49ers and get the bulk of the carries.
news

Injury roundup: Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins to play against Bears

Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play against the Bears, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed to NFL Network's Stacey Dales ahead of Sunday's clash.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Denver listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Injury and roster news from Friday, including the Washington Football Team ruling out safety Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic. 
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Taysom Hill is set to miss some games going forward due to the mallet finger injury he suffered, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW