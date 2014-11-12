Nelson, Cobb producing at historic pace for Packers

The presence of Aaron Rodgers is the main reason why, but it's the quarterback's supporting cast that makes Green Bay a nightmare matchup for opposing defensive coordinators. In Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, Rodgers has two superstar receivers playing at the height of their powers.
Against the Bears, Nelson and Cobb combined for 10 receptions for 224 yards and three touchdowns -- almost all of it coming in one half. The pair are on pace to finish the season with a combined 177 catches for 2,736 yards and 32 touchdowns. The NFL record for combined TD catches for teammates is 31, set in 2007 by Randy Moss (23) and Wes Welker (eight).
"(Nelson) doesn't draw a lot of attention to himself. He doesn't throw any tirades on the field or on the sidelines," Rodgers told NFL Media's Adam Schein on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio. "... He does everything that you could possibly want and on top of that he's a phenomenal teammate and he cares about winning more than his personal statistics."
Rodgers also showered Cobb with high praise.
"He's had some really contested catches but he's held on, so he's a guy you can put into a number of different spots and ask him to run a number of different route concepts and he does a great job at all that," Rodgers said. "For his size, he's stronger than people think and he's quicker and faster than people think, as well.
Expect Nelson and Cobb to continue to produce at obscene levels. Davante Adams, Eddie Lacy and Andrew Quarless all contribute as receivers, but this is the Jordy & Randall Show. Health is the only thing stopping the duo from putting up potentially historic numbers.
