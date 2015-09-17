Nelson Agholor leads 10 Week 2 fantasy sleeper plays

The Falcons defense was better than we expected going in to the NFL season. It's not uncommon for a high-energy defensive head coach to boost the quality of his stop unit right off the bat. Dan Quinn appears to have his men playing at a league average rate in his first season at the helm, rather than the near league worst level displayed last season. However, their secondary still has holes. Fellow Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews carved them up for 10 catches. The one place the Falcons don't have a back seven hole is Desmond Trufant's side of the field. Trufant is not one of the cornerbacks who shadows top wide receivers, rather he mostly sticks to playing left cornerback. Nelson Agholor played almost the entirety of his snaps at right wide receiver, which meant he almost exclusively did battle against Trufant. A first game rookie facing a cornerback whose play rivals some of the very best in the NFL is a rather tilted mismatch. Now we know why Agholor let down fantasy owners in Week 1.