Nelson Agholor 'grateful' for eye-opening benching

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson benched receiver Nelson Agholor for Monday's loss to the Green Bay Packers so the young player could clear his head. Agholor said Wednesday he has learned a lesson from the demotion.
"Some of the things that really stuck out to me was realizing a game that I love, I didn't get a chance to play," Agholor said Wednesday, via Philly.com. "The fact that I didn't get to play that day was an eye opener. You have to make sure you always have fun every opportunity you do have to play."
The benching came after weeks of Agholor frustrating teammates, coaches and fans with drops and mental mistakes.
Agholor has repeatedly reiterated he needed to get back to having fun, which suggests the former first-round pick was pressing prior the benching. Agholor went so far as to say he was "grateful for what happened last week," because it helped reshape his focus.
"I wanted to . . . play against the Green Bay Packers as a kid," he said. "Seeing that I wasn't in that game reminded me that it was an opportunity that was given to me by hard work and preparation. I have to enjoy those moments every time I'm on the field."
Pederson hasn't said whether Nelson would return to the lineup this week versus the Cincinnati Bengals. With Jordan Matthews' status up in the air due to an ankle injury, there is a good chance Nelson's benching was a one-week situation.
"My team needs me," Agholor said, "and I want to be there for my team."