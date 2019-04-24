Around the NFL

Nelson Agholor believed to be available for trade

Published: Apr 24, 2019 at 06:39 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Could the Philadelphia Eagles move on from Nelson Agholor before the final year of his contract?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that teams view Agholor as being available in a potential trade.

If the Eagles select a receiver in this week's draft, it could signal Philly is ready to jettison the former first-round pick, Rapoport noted.

Agholor is set to play on the fifth year of his rookie contract, slated to earn $9.4 million fully guaranteed.

After a rough first two seasons in Philly, the 25-year-old finally turned it around in 2017 after moving to the slot position on a regular basis. Agholor earned 768 yards and 736 yards receiving, in the past two seasons, respectively, and totaled 12 TDs. While he's become a productive part of Doug Pederson's offense, Philly could decide he's not worth the price tag for one more season.

The trade and new contract for DeSean Jackson led to the initial buzz that the Eagles could move on from Agholor. It is possible teams are now sniffing around with that thought in mind. Given the $9-plus million he's set to earn, it's unclear what a player without a 1,000-yard season might bring back in return.

