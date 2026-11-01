Neil Reynolds' Week 9 Power rankings

We are coming off the back of a significant week in the NFL and it is reflected in these Power Rankings. Baltimore suffered a season-altering quarterback injury, Minnesota were knocked from the ranks of the undefeated, Dallas were embarrassed at home and some preseason contenders fell even further… all the way to the bottom of these rankings.

With that in mind, here is how I see the teams of the NFL ranked one to 32.

Buffalo Bills --

The Bills played down to the level of their wounded opponent for far too long last week. Was that a case of doing just enough or does it point to a greater frailty, particularly on defense? The pairing of Josh Allen and James Cook certainly glosses over the biggest of cracks, though.

San Francisco 49ers +1

Few teams in recent NFL history would have needed their bye week as much of the 49ers. If they can get a collection of key performers back ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Las Vegas. This is still a quality team that has shown their 6-1 record to start the year is no fluke.

Chicago Bears +3

The Bears delivered the kind of statement victory in Seattle on Monday night that suggests they are a complete team capable of going all the way. Caleb Williams is a star, there is balance with the running game and the addition of Jeffery Simmons is going to power the D.

Jacksonville Jaguars +1

The Jags were supposed to blow the doors off the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and they did just that to the tune of a 42-7 scoreline. That’s a sign of a good team that has grown used to winning. Given the current state of the AFC, the Jags have to be considered a true contender.

Denver Broncos +5

Bo Nix is not sure how he does it at times, but he most definitely comes alive in the fourth quarter of games. That’s how Denver turned a 24-13 deficit against Kansas City into a 28-24 victory. Finding offensive consistency has still proven to be elusive and could be an issue.

Detroit Lions +2

The Lions needed a touchdown late against the best defense in football in Week 8 and found it to knock off the Minnesota Vikings. That effort – combined with more than 150 rushing yards from Jahmyr Gibbs – reminded us of the destructive power of the Detroit offense.

Kansas City Chiefs --

There won’t be too much hand-wringing in Kansas City because they were in position to win that game in Denver on Sunday. But there are issues to clean up. Penalties, getting Kenneth Walker back on track and the kicker situation with Harrison Butker would be top of the list.

Seattle Seahawks -4

Bedding in Quenton Nelson at guard and getting Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet up to speed in the backfield will be key for the Seahawks. The reason? Sam Darnold is a very good quarterback when he has complimentary weapons around them. He cannot do it on his own.

Cincinnati Bengals --

Let’s start with the good news in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are approaching unstoppable status for the 5-2 Bengals. They were prolific in Sunday’s win over Tennessee. But the defense has regressed and shootouts are required to achieve the victory.

Minnesota Vikings -8

The Vikings would have taken a 6-1 record to start the 2026 season, that’s for sure. But for those of you keeping count, they have scored just 11 touchdowns in seven games and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is starting to show signs of frustration. Trade for Kirk Cousins?

New England Patriots +1

The Patriots are very much alive in the AFC playoff race at 5-3 and it’s been encouraging to see Drake Maye heat up over the past month, even with some pretty significant injuries to his receiving corps. There are still mistakes in this team, but they are also gritty and determined.

Green Bay Packers -1

Watch most Packers games and you’re going to see big connections downfield between Jordan Love and his receivers. You’re also going to see lots of drops and not much of a rushing attack. It’s a mixed bag on offense, but the defense knows how to get after the quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams --

The preseason Super Bowl favourites have stopped the bleeding and evened up their record to 4-4 by taking care of business in winnable games over the Raiders and Chargers. The offense is showing signs of balance and star defender Myles Garrett could be back soon.

Pittsburgh Steelers --

I feel bad not moving up a Steelers team that has won four in row, but Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Cleveland is not a murderer’s row. We’ll know more about the Steelers by mid-December. At that point they will have played Cincinnati, Denver and Jacksonville.

New York Giants +2

I’m not viewing the 4-2-1 Giants as world beaters in any way. But their record and their potential suggests they are the favourites to take a poor NFC East division. The running game showed real potential in Houston and I am fascinated to see JJ McCarthy’s growth in NY.

Cleveland Browns --

The Browns are a nice, surprising story at 5-3, but they are someway off the AFC playoff pace. That showed up in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Deshaun Watson holds onto the ball too long behind a shaky line and I still doubt he will be Cleveland’s quarterback beyond 2026.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6

The Bucs might have just strung together the most unique two-game winning streak in NFL history. Baker Mayfield threw for just 64 yards in a Week 7 thrashing of Carolina and then the Bucs did not complete a single pass in the rain during a 16-0 blanking of Atlanta. Weird.

Las Vegas Raiders +4

Kirk Cousins continues to play at a high enough level to leave Fernando Mendoza learning on the Las Vegas bench, teaming well with tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty out of the backfield. At 4-4, the Raiders are worlds better than this time last season.

Carolina Panthers --

The Panthers have experienced a very disturbing couple of weeks in falling to 3-4. And that has resulted in a significant change with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero – thought to be a rising star in the NFL coaching ranks – being relieved of play-calling duties.

Atlanta Falcons --

It’s hard to properly judge the Falcons given the state of the weather in Tampa last Sunday. But then you could argue that Bucky Irving had no trouble ploughing through the mud, whereas Bijan Robinson got bogged down. Excuse the pun. This team remains inconsistent.

Houston Texans --

The Texans come out of their bye week knowing that a second half run has to start now. At 2-5, there is no room for error… but there is also a route back. Between now and mid-November, Houston will play the Chargers, Browns, Colts, Ravens and Commanders.

Arizona Cardinals +5

Gardner Minshew is like a snow day in the UK. You’re excited because you haven’t seen one for a while, you know it’s going to be a bit messy but – ultimately – it’s going to be entertaining. With Minshew taking over for now, could Jacoby Brissett doing a starting QB job elsewhere?

Baltimore Ravens -8

Heading into Thursday Night Football in Jacksonville, the Ravens QB room now features Joe Fagnano, Austin Reed and Kedon Slovis. Hopefully no one is expecting me to write a 2,000-word deep-dive on that particular group. If they do, Wikipedia will become my best friend!

Dallas Cowboys -6

Brian Schottenheimer is not dead in NFL terms, but he is limping badly through a barren wilderness and the vultures are circling overhead. Respite for the 3-5 Cowboys could come against Indy this week. But upcoming games with San Francisco, Seattle, the Rams and Jacksonville should doom them.

New Orleans Saints -1

The Saints are in a 2-5 hole coming out of their post-Paris bye week. There were times in France when Tyler Shough played really well at quarterback. But then he would undo the good work by taking a key sack or throwing a costly interception. That sums up inconsistency.

Washington Commanders +3

The Commanders were not exactly easy on the eye in their Sunday Night Football win over Philadelphia in Week 8. But they did show that they can take care of business against a wounded animal like the Eagles. Jayden Daniels remains their key bright spot at quarterback.

Tennessee Titans +4

The next step for the 1-7 Titans is to show they have learned how to win. They went toe-to-toe with Cincinnati in a 43-36 overtime loss on Sunday. Turning those good showings into wins is vital. Cam Ward had the best game of his career and Tony Pollard is red hot at RB.

New York Jets --

Another week and another narrow defeat for the Jets, this time in a shootout with the Raiders. New York have lost six of their last seven and each of those defeats has come by one score. As I have said before, that speaks to coaching and an inability to close out games.

Miami Dolphins +1

Miami are actually a team with some pretty positive vibes around them considering they have just one win to their name. They are competitive pretty much every week as they build for the future. They gave New England a scare leading 13-3 at the half last week before falling away.

Los Angeles Chargers +2

The Chargers should not be applauding themselves for a two-spot jump in these rankings. They moved up because they are the least pitiful of a trio of fancied teams who have fallen apart in 2026. LA have gone 27 straight drives without finding the end zone.

Philadelphia Eagles -6

Unlike the Chargers, at least the Eagles can point to losing their starting quarterback for the year in Jalen Hurts. But is that enough of an excuse to look like you’re just not trying in some games? The wheels have come off during a miserable six-game losing streak.

Indianapolis Colts -6

This time last year, the Colts were all-in and preparing to mount a Super Bowl challenge following their trade for cornerback Sauce Gardner. Fast forward 12 months and they’re all out and off-loading star players. Is running back Jonathan Taylor going to be next?