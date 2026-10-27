Neil Reynolds' Week 8 Power rankings

Time flies when you’re having fun. We’re already heading into Week 8 of this 2026 NFL season and we now have a much better idea of who these teams are.

But there is always room for growth, change and improvement. For example, could the Detroit Lions now find a defense that was missing for much of the season? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep flying as the league’s lone undefeated team without much offensive consistency?

So, there are still questions to be answered as I lay out my rankings from one to 32.

Buffalo Bills +2

The Bills still have defensive worries, but they are 5-1 and have football’s best player at the helm of their attack in quarterback Josh Allen. And that offense should be boosted soon by the return from injury of veteran WR DJ Moore. The points will keep coming.

Minnesota Vikings +3

The Vikings are playing historically-good defense, allowing just 12 points per game. And it has been noted that they are number one on quite a few Power Rankings this week. I just cannot get past the fact that their offense is a weekly struggle with seven weeks gone.

San Francisco 49ers -2

The injuries finally caught up with the Niners as they fell to their first loss of the season at Atlanta last week. Brock Purdy had to break in new receivers on the fly, so getting Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel back will be key. The bye week will be very handy indeed.

Seattle Seahawks +2

That was a statement win for the Seahawks at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. It was a complete victory which reminded us all that the reigning Super Bowl champions are not about to disappear from our NFL lives. They are too good.

Jacksonville Jaguars -1

They won’t worry about falling one place in these rankings. The Jags had a very good bye week as the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans all lost in the AFC South. We’re still in October, but it feels like that division title is staying in Florida.

Chicago Bears +5

Caleb Williams is a joy to watch and he can make the kind of plays that leave you gaping at the TV screen, wondering how he made that happen. Now he is back from injury and playing well, the 5-2 Bears can really put their foot on the gas pedal the rest of the way.

Kansas City Chiefs -5

At the start of this season, if you had offered the Chiefs a 5-1 record at the end of October; they would have signed up for that. But the loss to Seattle was historic and concerning. Outside of Kenneth Walker at RB, I’m now worried about their offensive weapons.

Detroit Lions +4

We’ve always known the Lions can score points for fun, but there was something encouraging about Sunday’s ugly win over Green Bay. Buoyed by safety Brian Branch, Detroit played good defense. If they can find some balance, the NFL better look out.

Cincinnati Bengals +4

Going into Baltimore and blowing the doors off the Ravens to the tune of a 35-13 scoreline is impressive. But when you consider the Bengals were down 13-0 and floundering (Joe Burrow had thrown for 19 yards at the half), that is even more of a statement victory.

Denver Broncos --

Bo Nix caught the eye with a long touchdown sprint in Arizona in Week 7, but the Broncos still lack offensive consistency. It feels like a weekly struggle. But a lot of teams would kill for Denver’s 5-2 record and they seem to be getting back to their best on defense.

Green Bay Packers -2

Just when it felt like the Packers were making progress, they played inconsistently in a three-point loss to Detroit. That defeat was made all the more painful by the fact that kicker Trey Smack missed two chip-shot field goals. He remains on the roster… for now.

New England Patriots -5

A five-place drop feels harsh, but I couldn’t put the Patriots ahead of the teams I have listed above them. Drake Maye continues to play pretty well, although there is still the odd turnover here and there. The AJ Brown experiment is not panning out in Foxboro.

Los Angeles Rams +1

It was only against a Las Vegas Raiders team that has now lost four in a row, but the Rams took care of business on Sunday. They ran the ball very well and that could be the recipe until the passing game weapons get fit. The Rams are in a hole, but they are still alive.

Pittsburgh Steelers +2

The Steelers are not exactly setting the NFL world on fire, but they have won three in a row and boast an AFC North-leading 5-2 record. Sunday’s victory over New Orleans was built on the back of a gritty defense and just enough offense from Aaron Rodgers at QB.

Baltimore Ravens -7

Another week and another blown lead for the Ravens. Head coach Jesse Minter has suggested his team is not handling the ups and downs of life in the NFL all that well. Lamar Jackson’s return cannot come soon enough, but facing the Bills next is not easy.

Cleveland Browns +3

Another week and another Deshaun Watson-inspired comeback win for the Browns. I feel that Todd Monken entered the 2026 season with a target on his chest – a veteran coach who had never held the role before. It doesn’t matter – his team play hard for him.

New York Giants +5

John Harbaugh called out his running backs and that group responded big time in an extra-period win in Houston. We now need to monitor Cam Skattebo’s hamstring injury. JJ McCarthy has given the Giants a spark in the NFC East is there for their taking in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys +2

Beating an under-manned Philadelphia team does not tell me that the Cowboys are immediately fixed. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer must agree because he didn’t seem that happy on Monday night as he raced through a four-minute press conference.

Carolina Panthers -4

The Panthers are a perfect summation of the NFC South. They are a team that can enjoy considerable highs, but valleys that are really, really low. Defensively, they have the occasional meltdown (last Sunday against Tampa and Week 1 against Chicago).

Atlanta Falcons +1

In the wide-open and sometimes-uninspiring NFC South, why not the Falcons? They remain in the mix at 3-4 and they are playing a feisty brand of defense to go with their offensive stars in Michael Penix, Bijan Robinson and Drake London.

Houston Texans -4

That was a disappointing crash down to earth last weekend as the Texans – who had won two straight – gave up more than 400 yards in losing to the New York Giants in overtime. Worryingly, 188 of those yards came on the ground. The defensive demise is shocking.

Las Vegas Raiders -4

Given the lack of talent around him and the fact that the running game is not getting going, I don’t share the desire to rush Fernando Mendoza into action and to bench Kirk Cousins. What we are dealing with during this four-game slide is not a Kirk Cousins problem.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5

The Bucs reminded us they still exist in the NFL with that hammering of the Panthers and, not for the first time in 2026, Bucky Irving was leading the way. His form and the defensive playmaking should allow Baker Mayfield time to play his way back to full speed.

New Orleans Saints -1

I liked a lot of what I saw from Tyler Shough in Paris and then he would undo his good work with a costly turnover. That kind of sums up his season to date. Is his body of work enough to make him the franchise QB? Having a run game offer more than 18 yards would help.

Philadelphia Eagles -1

The Eagles are 2-5 and loaded with injuries, including the loss of quarterback Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season. But you truly know it’s a lost season when the once-proud defense starts to crumble, as was the case in Monday’s home loss to Dallas.

Indianapolis Colts --

Fire sale! It didn’t take long following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard. After dropping another game on Sunday, the Colts traded key players on both lines in Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Could star running back Jonathan Taylor be next?

Arizona Cardinals --

It feels like this entire franchise is going to be in a state of suspended animation until they find a quarterback good enough to lead the team for the next 15 years. Jacoby Brissett battles bravely but has very little help in front of him or outside of Trey McBride.

New York Jets -3

The 2-5 Jets suffered an ugly home loss to the previously-winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday and it was another game in which New York failed to manage their way through the finer details of a contest. Such outings only raise more questions about Aaron Glenn.

Washington Commanders --

It’s been a miserable season so far for the 1-4-1 Commanders, who were able to lick their wounds during their bye week. Head coach Dan Quinn will have all eyes on him the rest of the way and he won’t be cut much slack if Washington lose a winnable game to Philly.

Miami Dolphins +2

The Titans and the Dolphins both have just a single win on the year, but I like the way Miami are trending under head coach Jeff Hafley. Rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas is a player worth monitoring the rest of the way after scoring twice against the Jets.

Tennessee Titans -1

I don’t think the Titans should put any players on the block before the trade deadline. They need everyone! They have started to play better on offense and they certainly play hard for Robert Saleh. Now, they just need to learn how to win. It’s been a while.

Los Angeles Chargers -1

As fancied as they were in the summer, the Chargers could genuinely end up with the first pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Their next three are the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. Three of their final four are against San Francisco, Kansas City and Denver.