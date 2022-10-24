Neil Reynolds' Week 7 Power Rankings

Published: Oct 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM Updated: Oct 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM
Neil-headshot
Neil Reynolds

Neil Reynolds presents all of Sky Sports coverage in the UK

There has been no movement at the very top of these Power Rankings, but the slide continues for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers. There are also big climbs this week for the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals.

1
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 6-1-0

The Bills have the best player in the NFL in Josh Allen and a dynamic game-changer on defense in Von Miller. That makes them the league’s top team.

2
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 5-2-0

It was just the 423 passing yards and three touchdowns for Patrick Mahomes against the supposed best defense in football in the San Francisco 49ers. This Kansas City attack is not slowing down.


3
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 6-0-0

The Eagles are coming off their bye week and I expect them to keep their winning run going against Pittsburgh. Philadelphia have turned the ball over just two times in six games this season.

4
1
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 6-1-0

Stop me if you’ve heard this story before. The Giants had to dig deep to beat Jacksonville last week, tackling Christian Kirk at the goal-line. All seven of their games have been just like that.

5
1
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 5-2-0

Dak Prescott was back, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard featured in the run game and the defense recorded five sacks and forced six Detroit turnovers. That is a good day at the office.

6
2
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 4-3-0

The Bengals still have their issues along the line but very little changes for them. As long as Joe Burrow can get the ball to Ja’Marr Chase, they have a shot.

7
2
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 5-1-0

The Vikings can feel aggrieved here. All they did was sit at home on their couches during their bye week and see their grip on the NFC North strengthened. And yet they get dropped two spots.

8
1
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 5-2-0

The Jets have now won four games in a row and have not turned the ball over in their last three outings. But injuries to running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker hurt.

9
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 4-3-0

The Ravens ran the ball well against Cleveland and finally held on to one of their 10-point leads. But surely they need Lamar Jackson to complete more than nine passes in a game?

10
2
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 4-2-0

Don’t look now, but here come the Titans. Ever so quietly, Mike Vrabel’s men have won four in a row and have control of the AFC South having already swept the Indianapolis Colts.

11
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 4-3-0

The Seahawks might just be for real. Geno Smith makes some amazing throws each week, Kenneth Walker is explosive and dangerous at running back and the defense is showing signs of life.

12
5
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 4-3-0

The Dolphins came racing out of the blocks against Pittsburgh before having to dig deep for the win. But their offense is more impressive when Tua Tagovailoa makes quick decisions with the ball.

13
2
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 4-3-0

A greater fall could be coming for the Chargers in the next couple of weeks because their injuries are mounting big time. Cornerback J.C. Jackson is done for the year with a horrible knee injury.

14
1
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 3-4-0

Watch Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show and you will realise just how upset he is with a) the young players in Green Bay and b) his coaches for not coming down hard on those guys.

15
1
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 3-4-0

The 49ers can talk all they like about putting together a super-team following the arrival of Christian McCaffrey, but I just cannot put enough trust in Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.

16
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 3-3-0

The Rams are coming off their bye. I hope they are well rested, but I also hope they spent plenty of time working on pass protection and rushing the passer. They’re not dominating either line.

17
7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 3-4-0

When he lies awake in the middle of the night, I wonder if Tom Brady wishes he had stayed retired? His offense is stuck in mud and while the line is a major issue, TB12 has to shoulder some blame.

18
3
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 2-4-0

The Raiders did not pick up the fifth-year option on running back Josh Jacobs, who has more than 140 rushing yards and a touchdown in each of the last three games. He could get expensive to re-sign.

19
7
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 3-4-0

Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury are not going golfing any time soon, but surely they feel better after putting 42 on the Saints last week? Of course, the Cards cannot play Andy Dalton every Sunday.

20
5
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 3-4-0

Is Mac Jones hurt or was he on the shortest of quarterback leashes on Monday night? Bailey Zappe at least has some spark and zip to his game. I say they give the kid a shot against the Jets in Week 8.

21
3
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 3-3-1

The Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback which means we can put Matt Ryan in the same bracket as Carson Wentz and Philip Rivers. Desperate post-Andrew Luck moves that ultimately failed.

22
6
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-4-0

The Bears let Justin Fields run free and play free in Monday’s big win over New England and it actually resulted in the second-year quarterback throwing the ball better. Play to the kid’s strengths.

23
4
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 2-5-0

I have to assume that Andy Dalton has blown his shot at playing quarterback for New Orleans the rest of this season. He made a couple of major rookie mistakes against Arizona in Week 7.

24
2
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 3-4-0

The Falcons spent most of Sunday trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by double digits and yet Arthur Smith still only called 16 pass plays all day. They are definitely a work in progress through the air.

25
2
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 2-5-0

The Browns put up a decent fight against the Ravens on Sunday but the decision to go away from Nick Chubb in some of the bigger moments of the game were puzzling, to me.

26
2
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 2-5-0

The Steelers are a long way from where they need to be on offense and it’s going to take some lumps to get Kenny Pickett up to speed. The D looked good in the final three quarters in Miami, though.

27
2
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 2-5-0

The Jaguars are close, oh so close. I still believe this to be a good team and they certainly had a big chance against the Giants. Once they figure out how to close these games, the Jags will rise.

28
1
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 3-4-0

Taylor Heinicke gave Washington a spark – as he has done before – and his connection with Terry McLaurin was the difference between a win and a loss against Green Bay in Week 7.

29
3
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 2-5-0

The rushing attack was a surprise and the defense is legit, but here’s my thought about the Panthers… they might as well let P.J. Walker take some snaps for a few more games. See what he can do.

30
3
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 2-5-0

Russell Wilson was stretching and doing high knees in the aisle for four hours on Denver’s flight to London. And you thought the drunk guy who takes his shoes off on the plane was annoying.

31
1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 1-5-0

Detroit averaged 35 points per game in the first four weeks of their season. Since getting us all mildly interested, they have scored a grand total of six in losses to New England and Dallas.

32
1
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2022 · 1-4-1

It’s tough going for the Texans right now as they have just one win and one tie to their name. They have occasional players who flash but, across the board, they are very talent deficient.

Related Content

news

Jaguars/Broncos week of game schedule

The Jaguars head to London for their ninth NFL London Game! Watch the game live on ITV

news

Neil Reynolds' Week 7 Wrap Up

news

Neil Reynolds' Week 6 Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Neil Reynolds' Week 6 Wrap Up

news

Neil Reynolds' Week 5 Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Neil Reynolds' Week 5 Wrap Up

news

Neil Reynolds' Week 4 Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Neil Reynolds' Week 3 Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Neil Reynolds' Week 2 Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

London Game Week of Game events

Check out our week of events for the NFL London Games

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE