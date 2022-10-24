Neil Reynolds' Week 7 Power Rankings

There has been no movement at the very top of these Power Rankings, but the slide continues for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers. There are also big climbs this week for the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals.
The Bills have the best player in the NFL in Josh Allen and a dynamic game-changer on defense in Von Miller. That makes them the league’s top team.
It was just the 423 passing yards and three touchdowns for Patrick Mahomes against the supposed best defense in football in the San Francisco 49ers. This Kansas City attack is not slowing down.
The Eagles are coming off their bye week and I expect them to keep their winning run going against Pittsburgh. Philadelphia have turned the ball over just two times in six games this season.
Stop me if you’ve heard this story before. The Giants had to dig deep to beat Jacksonville last week, tackling Christian Kirk at the goal-line. All seven of their games have been just like that.
Dak Prescott was back, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard featured in the run game and the defense recorded five sacks and forced six Detroit turnovers. That is a good day at the office.
The Bengals still have their issues along the line but very little changes for them. As long as Joe Burrow can get the ball to Ja’Marr Chase, they have a shot.
The Vikings can feel aggrieved here. All they did was sit at home on their couches during their bye week and see their grip on the NFC North strengthened. And yet they get dropped two spots.
The Jets have now won four games in a row and have not turned the ball over in their last three outings. But injuries to running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker hurt.
The Ravens ran the ball well against Cleveland and finally held on to one of their 10-point leads. But surely they need Lamar Jackson to complete more than nine passes in a game?
Don’t look now, but here come the Titans. Ever so quietly, Mike Vrabel’s men have won four in a row and have control of the AFC South having already swept the Indianapolis Colts.
The Seahawks might just be for real. Geno Smith makes some amazing throws each week, Kenneth Walker is explosive and dangerous at running back and the defense is showing signs of life.
The Dolphins came racing out of the blocks against Pittsburgh before having to dig deep for the win. But their offense is more impressive when Tua Tagovailoa makes quick decisions with the ball.
A greater fall could be coming for the Chargers in the next couple of weeks because their injuries are mounting big time. Cornerback J.C. Jackson is done for the year with a horrible knee injury.
Watch Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show and you will realise just how upset he is with a) the young players in Green Bay and b) his coaches for not coming down hard on those guys.
The 49ers can talk all they like about putting together a super-team following the arrival of Christian McCaffrey, but I just cannot put enough trust in Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.
The Rams are coming off their bye. I hope they are well rested, but I also hope they spent plenty of time working on pass protection and rushing the passer. They’re not dominating either line.
When he lies awake in the middle of the night, I wonder if Tom Brady wishes he had stayed retired? His offense is stuck in mud and while the line is a major issue, TB12 has to shoulder some blame.
The Raiders did not pick up the fifth-year option on running back Josh Jacobs, who has more than 140 rushing yards and a touchdown in each of the last three games. He could get expensive to re-sign.
Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury are not going golfing any time soon, but surely they feel better after putting 42 on the Saints last week? Of course, the Cards cannot play Andy Dalton every Sunday.
Is Mac Jones hurt or was he on the shortest of quarterback leashes on Monday night? Bailey Zappe at least has some spark and zip to his game. I say they give the kid a shot against the Jets in Week 8.
The Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback which means we can put Matt Ryan in the same bracket as Carson Wentz and Philip Rivers. Desperate post-Andrew Luck moves that ultimately failed.
The Bears let Justin Fields run free and play free in Monday’s big win over New England and it actually resulted in the second-year quarterback throwing the ball better. Play to the kid’s strengths.
I have to assume that Andy Dalton has blown his shot at playing quarterback for New Orleans the rest of this season. He made a couple of major rookie mistakes against Arizona in Week 7.
The Falcons spent most of Sunday trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by double digits and yet Arthur Smith still only called 16 pass plays all day. They are definitely a work in progress through the air.
The Browns put up a decent fight against the Ravens on Sunday but the decision to go away from Nick Chubb in some of the bigger moments of the game were puzzling, to me.
The Steelers are a long way from where they need to be on offense and it’s going to take some lumps to get Kenny Pickett up to speed. The D looked good in the final three quarters in Miami, though.
The Jaguars are close, oh so close. I still believe this to be a good team and they certainly had a big chance against the Giants. Once they figure out how to close these games, the Jags will rise.
Taylor Heinicke gave Washington a spark – as he has done before – and his connection with Terry McLaurin was the difference between a win and a loss against Green Bay in Week 7.
The rushing attack was a surprise and the defense is legit, but here’s my thought about the Panthers… they might as well let P.J. Walker take some snaps for a few more games. See what he can do.
Russell Wilson was stretching and doing high knees in the aisle for four hours on Denver’s flight to London. And you thought the drunk guy who takes his shoes off on the plane was annoying.
Detroit averaged 35 points per game in the first four weeks of their season. Since getting us all mildly interested, they have scored a grand total of six in losses to New England and Dallas.
It’s tough going for the Texans right now as they have just one win and one tie to their name. They have occasional players who flash but, across the board, they are very talent deficient.