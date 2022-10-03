Neil Reynolds' Week 4 Power Rankings

The NFL continues to be wildly unpredictable and parity reigns across the league as there are 15 teams with records of two wins and two losses. But I feel pretty good about the quality of my top three clubs in these rankings – they're likely to be right in the mix come January.
The Eagles rolled with the punches on Sunday and adapted to the rainy conditions. Jacksonville jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Philadelphia ran 50 times for 210 yards and four scores and forced Trevor Lawrence into four critical turnovers to remain undefeated.
The Bills had to dig deep on Sunday and looked in trouble when trailing Baltimore 20-3. But they scored the game’s final 20 points and got just enough Josh Allen magic to emerge victorious. This remains a genuine Super Bowl contender.
What can we say about Patrick Mahomes that has not been said before? The guy is a magician who operates so well out of structure. It must be so frustrating to try to defend Mahomes when he is in the kind of playing mood we saw on Sunday night.
The Packers started to see some glimpses from their receiving corps, particularly rookie Romeo Doubs. Aaron Rodgers and the It’s not been pretty. In fact, it has needed to be gritty. But the Packers have won three in a row after dropping their season opener and the young receivers are rounding into shape and the defense is most definitely living up to its summer hype.
I’m not banging the Dolphins too hard after their loss to the Bengals and they stay ahead of Cincinnati based on their body of work in the season’s first month. Miami would have taken 3-1 and now Teddy Bridgewater has to keep this team on track.
The last two weeks have not only seen the Bengals right their ship at 2-2 and in doing so they have reminded us all that they remain a quality team filled with passing game threats. Now, the line needs more push up front to help Joe Mixon.
The Cowboys have now won three in a row with Cooper Rush at quarterback and I cannot wait to get an extended look at them on Sky Sports NFL this weekend. That Micah Parsons-led defense looks legit.
Their losses were to quality opponents in Green Bay and Kansas City, but back-to-back defeats present something of an early-season challenge to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
The Ravens have now lost both home openers while blowing 17-point leads. I didn’t overly have a problem with John Harbaugh going for the touchdown late in a tied game against Buffalo. His players love him for that kind of stuff.
The Vikings have not been super-sharp in the season’s first month, but they have a 3-1 record that is as good as all but one team in the league. This team remains loaded with playmaking talent and they can contend.
The Jaguars lost and moved up my rankings. I was impressed with how they started against the Eagles and who knows what they would have done to Philly on a dry day minus four lost fumbles from Trevor Lawrence. This improved team is going to stick around.
The Chargers got Austin Ekeler going last Sunday. The playmaker who scored 20 touchdowns in 2021 found the end zone for the first time this season and did so on three occasions. It’s ‘hang in there’ time for this wounded team.
Not for the first time in recent years, the 49ers physically dominated the Rams and cruised to a Monday Night Football victory behind a strong defensive showing. The ball also needs to find its way to Deebo Samuel early and often.
Is anyone else worried about the Rams? They are 2-2 in defence of their Super Bowl title. They should be better as their core of Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey remains the same.
The Titans have evened up their record at 2-2 and have done so with a very tried and trusted formula… give the ball to Derrick Henry! There was another 25 touches for the star running back last week and he gained 147 rushing and receiving.
The Giants are another team who rarely make it look pretty, but they are 3-1 on the season. Saquon Barkley was the star once again last week as he carried 31 times for 146 yards. The defense is also pretty stout.
I’m not sure Nathaniel Hackett is going to last too long in Denver. There are too many times where he looks confused and uncertain – hardly traits of a sideline leader. Russell Wilson is also culpable. Denver’s offense has been nowhere near good enough.
I thought the Saints fought back well in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and they will get even better when Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara return. I do wonder if Andy Dalton is a better option at quarterback, though.
With Deshaun Watson waiting to enter the fray in Week 13, there is a natural tendency to see how Jacoby Brissett is doing at quarterback and his Week 4 rating of 68.0 was not good enough. But neither was a D giving up 202 yards and two scores on the ground.
Outside of their heroics against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, there has not been much to get excited about with the Cardinals. But they are 2-2 and that has them right in the mix in this parity-filled NFL.
I like the way the Falcons play hard for head coach Arthur Smith and they are a very pleasant 2-2 on the season. Cordarrelle Patterson went out with an injury last week but Atlanta topped 200 yards on the ground with Tyler Allgeier leading the way with 10 for 84.
Turning to the ground attack is only going to help Derek Carr and Davante Adams. The Silver and Black rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries during last week’s win over Denver, powered by one of the best games of Josh Jacobs’ career.
Matt Ryan is not proving to be the solution for the one-win Colts. He is a major part of the problem. He has thrown just five touchdown passes and has eight giveaways on the year – both career lows through the first four weeks of a season.
The Patriots were down to their third-string quarterback in Bailey Zappe on Sunday night and still came within seconds of tying the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. New England will not contend in 2022, but they’ll scare a few teams along the way.
That offensive fireworks display against Detroit was something to behold as Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny and DK Metcalf went off in the same game. But it was Detroit and that defense is terribly poor. Show me week in and week out, Seattle.
The Jets are already halfway to their entire 2021 win total and their 2-2 record is a testament to never giving up. They snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Cleveland and Pittsburgh, proving they will never stop playing hard for Robert Saleh.
Steelers fans called and called for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and Mike Tomlin delivered, only for the youngster to toss up three interceptions. No drama. It’s all part of the learning curve and there is little point going back to Mitchell Trubisky.
The Lions remain a fun and entertaining team to watch but only on the offensive side of the ball. The defense is last in yards and points allowed and ranks 30th or worse in eight major categories. Tough to win that way.
The Bears are being held back by a lack of weapons in the passing game and that attack ranks last in the NFL, while the rushing offense ranks third with Khalil Herbert a potential star. I’m not ready to give up on Justin Fields, but he needs some help.
The Baker Mayfield experiment is failing in Carolina and you have to wonder if the quarterback controversy will be re-ignited when Sam Darnold is declared fully fit. Matt Rhule’s seat grows warmer by the day.
I’ve seen this movie before. Carson Wentz has been sacked 17 times (most in the NFL) and has six giveaways (fourth-most in the league). That’s another experiment that is not working out and I wonder what’s next for Wentz and Washington.
There is some pressure building on quarterback Davis Mills, who has a passer rating under 100 in all four games this season. But will it be any better with Kyle Allen? Rookie rusher Dameon Pierce provides hope for the future.