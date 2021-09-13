Neil Reynolds' Week 2 Wrap

Who's Hot…

Derek Carr… Could it be that Jon Gruden is finally going to love the one he's with when it comes to his quarterback? There is no reason for the Las Vegas Raiders head coach to dislike Derek Carr when you consider the early-season form of the Silver and Black passer. Carr has been on fire through two games, leading an exciting Las Vegas team to a 2-0 start while throwing for 817 yards and four touchdowns. Henry Ruggs is coming along at receiver and things are looking rosy for the Raiders, especially when you consider that Carr's explosion has come against traditionally-stout defenses in Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Buffalo's defense… The Bills fielded one of the league's best defenses in 2019 and while they slipped statistically in 2020, they did flash their true potential in a dominant playoff win over Baltimore. Despite a loss to Pittsburgh on opening weekend, I thought Buffalo's defense played well against Big Ben and company. In Miami on Sunday night, they took their game to another level in a 35-0 beatdown of the Dolphins as they recorded their first shut-out since Week 4 of the 2016 season. The Bills recorded six sacks, knocked Tua Tagovailoa from the contest and intercepted his replacement, Jacoby Brissett. That pass rush is a major area of improvement. Buffalo averaged 2.4 sacks per game in 2020 and they already have eight sacks in two contests in 2021. Add that to what will still be a potent offense with Josh Allen at the helm and Buffalo are definitely going to be in the mix this season. This was a good bounce-back.

Kyler Murray… Much like Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray is not always going to be perfect. But oh boy, he is fun to watch and hard to defend! He threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday night as Arizona improved to 2-0 with a 34-33 win over Minnesota. The Cards could have lost and ended up looking back on Murray's pair of interceptions with regret. But they got a break at the end with Minnesota's missed field goal and that was deserved given the entertainment served up by Murray. His ridiculous escape act that led to a 77-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Rondale Moore is an instant candidate for his career highlight list. That is a growing and ever-expanding list and he's only in his third season.

Who's Not…

Rookie quarterbacks... The three starting rookies Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones are making a case for sitting young passers (that's probably harsh to lump Jones in there but we could sub in Justin Fields, who had some struggles with Chicago). Rookie starters are 1-5 this season and Jones – the only winner so far – was helped by an outstanding defense on Sunday. And the fact that New York's Wilson imploded in a four-interception disaster. Lawrence seems to follow every good pass with a bad one and he and Wilson serve as reminders that good quarterbacks coming out of college tend to end up on bad teams. It's going to be a rough first go around for Lawrence and Wilson in particular. Their teams are not very good.

Joe Burrow… There were worries this summer over how effective Joe Burrow would be early in the season as he continued to fight back from the torn ACL he suffered late in 2020. Such concerns were brushed aside in Week 1 as Burrow looked sharp in an overtime win over Minnesota. The worries would have returned on Sunday night during a 20-17 loss in Chicago. But for a long touchdown connection with Ja'Marr Chase for the second week in a row, Burrow looked out of sorts and was intercepted three times.