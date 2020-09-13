Neil Reynolds' Week 2 Power Rankings

The Chiefs barely got out of second gear in the season opener against Houston yet Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns and KC scored 34 points. The defense also picked up where it left off in 2019.
The Ravens were dominant on opening weekend and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson looked more assured throwing the deep ball – an area he was keen to address in the offseason and improve upon.
Losing Michael Thomas for a few weeks hurts. But maybe your star man doesn’t get hurt, Sean Payton, if you’re not trying to run up the score at the end of what was already an impressive division win.
So the Packers had a master plan all along. Fire Aaron Rodgers up so much that he takes it out on the rest of the league following the offseason drafting of Jordan Love. Rodgers was in MVP form.
The Seahawks took the shackles off ‘Mr Unlimited’ and Russell Wilson responded with as many touchdown passes as incompletions (four). This type of Seattle offense is much more fun to watch.
The 49ers came up short against Arizona and their lack of weapons at wide receiver was evident. Also clear was a Jimmy Garoppolo pass into the endzone that came up short with the game on the line.
Josh Allen threw for a career-high 312 yards in Week 1 and his receiving trio of Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley combined for 18 receptions for 214 yards and one score. A nice return indeed.
The Titans are better than they showed us on Monday Night Football and were almost undone by Stephen Gostkowski’s inability to kick straight. That is most definitely a worry moving forward.
The Steelers got three touchdowns from Big Ben and his young receivers looked good. Given that we already know the defense is elite, Pittsburgh could emerge as a serious player in the 2020 season.
Bill Belichick always plays so well to the strengths of his players and his team. With limited passing game weapons and Cam at quarterback, the Pats dialled up 42 runs and 21 passes in a Week 1 win.
Nine penalties, two Tom Brady picks and just one catch for Mike Evans. It was clear the talented Bucs have some way to go before they are all on the same page. This is a team that is a work in progress.
Outside of Aldon Smith making a remarkable return on the defensive side of the ball, that was a difficult and disappointing showing for Dallas, who failed to live up to their hype yet again.
Kyler Murray was electric in throwing for 230 yards and rushing for 91 more without ever putting his body on the line. DeAndre Hopkins is also going to be a smash hit in the desert. Look out for the Cards.
The Vikings gave up 522 yards to the Packers and while they were not terrible on offense, their chances were limited. Minnesota held the ball for 18 minutes and 44 seconds – lowest in team history.
Jon Gruden probably didn’t appreciate his wife’s name in an audible call at the line of scrimmage, but he must have liked Derek Carr’s impressive start and three touchdowns from rusher Josh Jacobs.
At first glance, Philip Rivers made an impressive start to life with the Colts, throwing for 363 yards. But watch the tape and you’ll see a heavy reliance on throws to his backs and two ugly picks.
Things are not about to get easier for the Texans and, in particular, young defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Hot on the heels of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs comes Lamar and the Ravens!
This team cannot avoid the injury bug and the offensive line woes really did for Carson Wentz in Week 1. Wentz missed a few chances to win this one but it’s to be expected given the pressure he faced.
Mitchell Trubisky appeared to be heading back to the bench with about 18 minutes left in Detroit. But he summoned up three touchdown passes, including a game-winning beauty to Anthony Miller.
The Chargers played well on defense and got just enough from Tyrod Taylor as they laboured to an opening day win in Cincinnati. But we will need to see much more for this team to become relevant.
Denver didn’t get off to the best of starts on Monday night, but this year has to be about building up their young players – Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Jerry Jeudy and, when healthy, Courtland Sutton.
It was against a banged up line, for sure, but Washington looked dominant on the D-line and rookie Chase Young is the real deal. The offense needs work, but Dwayne Haskins is growing as a leader.
There was not much to say about the Browns in Week 1 given that they put up such a pitiful fight against Baltimore. I will just highlight that Odell Beckham Jr. had just three catches for 22 yards.
Atlanta had no answer for Russell Wilson and the Seattle attack and that has to be a worry for Dan Quinn – defense is supposed to be his area of expertise but Sunday was another big disappointment.
It was an up and down display from Joe Burrow, but I would be encouraged if I were the Bengals. Without a preseason, Burrow still drove his team into position to win a game they eventually lost.
That was a painful Week 1 loss at home to Chicago. The Lions had the Bears and let them off the hook, blowing their big lead and then dropping a game-winning touchdown with seconds left on the clock.
The Jags looked quicker on both sides of the ball, Gardner Minshew was comfortable at quarterback and rookie corner C.J. Henderson was excellent. There is no ‘Tank for Trevor’ in Jacksonville then.
It was a spirited display from the Panthers but not good enough. Head coach Matt Rhule has spoken about being in the wrong defense 10 or 12 times. There is much to be ironed out in Charlotte.
Same old story in New York. Monday night reminded me they must build around quarterback Daniel Jones and his young offensive talent because there is not a huge amount on the other side of the ball.
The Dolphins need to get more out of the new running back pairing of Matt Breida and Jordan Howard, who combined for 13 runs and 29 yards in New England on opening weekend. Must get better.
The Jets appear to be lost and the lack of weapons around quarterback Sam Darnold was glaring in Week 1. And now Le’Veon Bell is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury. That doesn’t help.