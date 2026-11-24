I’m a little bit out of sorts on the Power Rankings front this week because Week 12 has already kicked off with a Thanksgiving Eve victory for the Los Angeles Rams… and I’m a day late, but filing because I moved house for the first time in 25 years yesterday.

As the great Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick often said, the season starts now. The race to the Super Bowl is officially on. And while there are up to a dozen contenders, there is also a clear number one.

San Francisco 49ers --

This is now looking very much like a complete football team. The Niners can shred teams offensively, they are well-coached and their defense is not easy to play against.

Buffalo Bills --

I would describe the Bills as a business-like outfit at the moment. That doesn’t make them sound very exciting, but it’s hard to complain about a 9-1 record in today’s NFL.

Detroit Lions +3

The usual suspects continue to make plays on the offensive side of the ball, but what makes me feel good about the Lions as one of the best teams is their improved defense.

Denver Broncos +4

The Broncos are not getting as much attention as some other teams, but with six wins in a row and an emerging lead back in Jonah Coleman; Denver could be the AFC’s top seed.

Chicago Bears --

The Bears are able to wow us with offensive firepower that is powered by Caleb Williams, but they also have a closer on defense now in Jeffery Simmons. That is encouraging.

Kansas City Chiefs +3

The Chiefs are looking very much like their old selves and Patrick Mahomes is balling. But their hot streak has come against the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals. Tougher tests await.

Jacksonville Jaguars -4

The Jags just had one of those days in New York. They could not get going on offense, they made too many mistakes and there were some tactical question marks for the first time.

Cincinnati Bengals -4

The Bengals remain in control of the AFC North and they have Joe Burrow so will remain a contender, but that was a horrible late slide to lose to Washington on Monday night.

Los Angeles Rams +2

The Rams don’t have Puka Nacua or Davante Adams. But they have an emerging star in Blake Corum, receivers who can make it work and a ball-hawking D. They have won five straight.

Minnesota Vikings -3

Like the Jaguars, I still see the Vikings as a good team and I think the Kirk Cousins trade will continue to bear fruits. They just happened to meet the best squad in football in Mexico.

New York Giants +4

The Giants played with real passion and intensity on defense in beating Jacksonville. If that continues, they can ride out the JJ McCarthy ups and downs and take the NFC East.

Seattle Seahawks -2

I know who the Seahawks are when the defense is on the field. But what about the offense? Can they be more than just Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Can the run game find consistency?

Green Bay Packers -1

One step forward, two steps back. That is the 2026 Packers. After beating New England, I wondered if they were contenders. Losses to Minnesota and the Rams have followed since.

Cleveland Browns -1

Coming out of their bye week with a 6-4 record and a chance to make the playoffs has to be more than Todd Monken could have imagined in the preseason. The Browns are alive!

Houston Texans +3

The Texans are not out of the AFC wild card just yet, especially as the Steelers are slumping and they face that Aaron Rodgers-less group in two weeks’ time.

Washington Commanders +1

The headline for Washington is the Jayden Daniels-led back-to-back late wins over the Giants and Bengals. But in both wins, there were times when the defense played really well.

Dallas Cowboys +4

The Cowboys field a poor defense every week, but they are alive in the NFC East race. That is down to Dak Prescott, who has thrown for more than 1,000 yards in the last three games.

Carolina Panthers +1

Of all the teams in the poor NFC South, the Panthers are the ones I trust the most. And that is because of the offensive pairing of Bryce Young at quarterback and Chuba Hubbard at RB.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3

The performances of the Bucs’ offense and a quarterback earning more than $50 million dollars per year in Baker Mayfield have been one of the biggest disappointments of 2026.

Las Vegas Raiders --

Fernando Mendoza is doing well in the opening sessions of his on-the-job training, but it has not been easy against Seattle and Denver defenses. The Raiders must protect their rookie.

Pittsburgh Steelers -7

What a soap opera in Pittsburgh! The Steelers cut Aaron Rodgers and he goes scorched earth, telling tales of Mike McCarthy asleep and snoring in team meetings. Pass the popcorn!

New England Patriots --

The Patriots feel a lot worse than 5-5 at the moment and I think a slide is coming due to life without Drake Maye at quarterback. Can Mike Vrabel keep this team alive in the AFC race?

Atlanta Falcons --

Those victories against Green Bay and San Francisco seems worlds away now. It’s very much on course to be another lost season in Georgia. What does that mean for Michael Penix Jr?

New York Jets +7

It was only against the lowly Chargers last Sunday, but the Jets took care of business. They ran the ball well and Geno Smith was efficient in a game where New York never had to punt.

New Orleans Saints -1

Owner Gayle Benson put the Saints on notice earlier in the year and said the standard at that time was not acceptable. Not much has improved and that spells trouble for Kellen Moore.

Baltimore Ravens --

At times against Carolina, the Ravens showed they have the talent to get back into the playoff race. But they also make too many mistakes, including four turnovers in a road loss.

Philadelphia Eagles +5

The Eagles have huge holes all over their team right now. But there are proven commodities in Saquon Barkley, Devonta Smith and a pass rush that rose up with five sacks last week.

Tennessee Titans -3

For a short period of time there, the Titans looked semi-competitive. But they collapsed against Dallas and Robert Saleh’s defense was embarrassing. That doesn’t bode well.

Indianapolis Colts -2

While it made for a big headline, few Colts fans would have argued with last Friday’s release of Daniel Jones. Why not have one last look at Anthony Richardson before starting anew?

Los Angeles Chargers --

The Chargers failed to build on their first win of the season by losing at home to the Jets. I have to believe Jim Harbaugh is going to be on a heating seat the remainder of the way.

Miami Dolphins -2

The Dolphins are definitely putting something noteworthy together on defense. The upcoming offseason has to be about building a terrible offense.

Arizona Cardinals -4

Outside of Trey McBride at tight end, is anyone even trying anymore in Arizona? As I have said before, this team will remain directionless and irrelevant until they find a franchise QB.