Neil Reynolds' Week 11 Wrap

The Fast Five

The Arizona Cardinals sat quarterback Kyler Murray and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the third game in a row on Sunday, but they still marched to an impressive 10-point road win in Seattle. The Cards have gone 2-1 without their two star offensive performers and those victories can be attributed to the form of backup quarterback Colt McCoy and an aggressive defense. McCoy threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns to help Arizona to an NFL-best 9-2 record. With Zach Ertz getting up to speed at tight end, the Cardinals are going to be dangerous once their stars come back to the fore. The Minnesota Vikings leaned heavily on their offensive stars in winning a 34-31 shootout with the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. And if that remains the formula for the remainder of 2021, this hot and cold team is very much alive at 5-5. The Packers stifled Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, but they could not handle Kirk Cousins as he threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Dalvin Cook had 115 scrimmage yards, a touchdown and a two-pointer, while Adam Thielen caught eight passes for 82 yards and a score. But the star who shone the brightest was second-year receiver Justin Jefferson. He was unplayable as he caught eight for 169 yards and two touchdowns. The Cleveland Browns got back to winning ways on Sunday, but it was hardly a cause for celebration. In moving to 6-5 on the year, the Browns recorded an ugly 13-10 home win over the lowly Lions. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is banged up and it is being reflected in a poor run of form. He threw for just 176 yards in Week 11 and was picked off twice. Mayfield stormed off the field at the end of the game and refused to speak with the media. That's hardly going to ease the pressure, Baker. When you speak to the media you are, in essence, communicating with the fans. And it's not a good look if the franchise quarterback doesn't want to speak to either. I think the story of his football life is told every time Taylor Heinicke throws downfield or puts his body on the line with a gutsy run. He was jettisoned and out of the game this time last year, but Washington's quarterback now plays with the freedom and joy of knowing he has been given another shot to live out his dream. Heinicke threw for 206 yards, three touchdowns and no picks in a 27-21 win over Carolina, adding 29 yards on six carries. Washington have now won back-to-back games to move to 4-6. With Seattle up next, the Football Team can climb back into this thing, especially with Heinicke providing timely emotional sparks. The formula is firmly in place for the San Francisco 49ers. For the second week in a row, the Niners were victorious. And, once again, the ball was pretty much taken out of Jimmy Garoppolo's hands and given to the running backs. For the second week in a row, the 49ers ran the ball more than 40 times. They carried 42 times for 171 yards and one touchdown in a 30-10 beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars. San Francisco ran 33 of the game's first 37 plays and never looked back. A reduced passing role is actually helping Jimmy G. For the second game in succession, he was efficient in completing 16 of 22 for 176 yards, two scores and no picks. At 5-5, add the Niners to the list of 'they're very much alive' teams in the NFC.

Fact of the Week

The New England Patriots are now top of the AFC East with a 7-4 record after Thursday's 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Pats have now won five games in a row by an average scoreline of 35-10. During their winning streak, New England have allowed just 10 points per game. They have intercepted 12 passes while allowing only four touchdown throws.

Finish That Sentence

Each week in this spot I ask readers - via Twitter - to randomly send me the start of a sentence and, as we so often did on our NFL UK Live stage show tours, I will finish the sentence with the first thought that comes into my head. Here we go…

From Aaron Veale (@aaronveale7) Micah Parsons will be… The NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 but he should also receive serious consideration for the Defensive Player of the Year prize as well. He is not only one of the best young players in the NFL, he's already one of the league's best players. Period! Parsons was a star at Arrowhead in Week 11, recording two sacks, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble while drawing special praise from Patrick Mahomes. What stuns me with Parsons is the versatility and the ability to make plays all over the field. Dallas heap a lot on his young shoulders and he responds. Heading into Week 11, Parsons was the only defender in the NFL to rush the passer on more than 100 snaps and drop into coverage on more than 100 snaps. I cannot wait to see how the career of this young star unfolds.

From @clivepack The Super Bowl will be between… the AFC champion and the NFC champion. That's all I know right now. I have a feeling the AFC is still going to come down to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have been my pick to win it all since I wrote my annual preview magazine in the summer. But that home loss to the Colts has me worried. I think the Chiefs can get on a run on the AFC side of the draw, but look out for dangerous dream-wreckers such as the Colts and Chargers. The NFC is just as hard to predict. The Bucs, Rams and Packers all have the pedigree to go on runs, but it is time we gave the Arizona Cardinals some serious respect. If you pushed me right now, I would lean towards Dallas or Tampa to get healthy and figure things out. You can genuinely make a Super Bowl case for about 10 teams at the moment and you would not get an argument from me. It's all up for grabs and no one can be trusted to go on the sort of run required to reach the Super Bowl.

From James McDougal (@JamesMcDougal) There have been so many upsets in the last few weeks because… as much as we sometimes poke fun at struggling teams like the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and New York Jets, the talent levels are spread so much across the league that even the lowliest of teams can rise up on their day. Even the Lions almost won in Pittsburgh two Sundays ago. Parity is exactly what the NFL has been seeking through the salary cap and the NFL Draft. This season is playing out just about as well as the league could have possibly imagined. It's a far cry from the late 1980s and early 1990s when the San Francisco 49ers were winning Super Bowls with Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young backing up Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana. To put that into today's NFL standards, that was a bit like Aaron Rodgers backing up Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes! Coaching also matters on a week-to-week basis, as do injuries. Put that all into the mix and you have a recipe for the kind of surprising Sundays we have seen all season long.

Final Thought…