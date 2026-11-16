Now that we are into the second half of the season, the only thing that matters every weekend is winning football games. As many a coach has stated over the years: “They don’t ask how, they ask how many?”

But when it comes to ranking the teams of the NFL from one to 32, how you win can and often does matter. The style – and importance – of a victory definitely comes into play in terms of public perception and how a squad is viewed as they prepare to make a Super Bowl run at the back end of the campaign.

With that in mind, there is a new team at number one in these rankings in the San Francisco 49ers and a new entrant into the top five in the Cincinnati Bengals.

San Francisco 49ers +1

The 49ers had a poor defensive showing in Dallas last weekend, which is rare, but they still won by scoring 46 points on offense. The San Francisco attack is creative and hard to defend and this team now leads the way with an NFL-best 8-1 record. A true contender has emerged.

Buffalo Bills -1

Buffalo were messing around for too long against the lowly New York Jets last Sunday. But then something very familiar happened. Josh Allen scored on a run and then fired a 45-yard scoring strike to DJ Moore. All of a sudden it was 24-12 and Buffalo eventually won 31-12.

Jacksonville Jaguars --

There are statistics that are merely fun or they can be downright misleading. Others tell the absolute truth about a team. One good indicator of a team’s strength is points differential. Always has been, always will be. Jacksonville leads the NFL with a differential of +125.

Cincinnati Bengals +2

The Bengals are the third of three AFC front-runners never to win a Super Bowl, joining Buffalo and Jacksonville on an historic quest. Cincinnati are in the mix because their quarterback, Joe Burrow, is the leading candidate in the NFL’s Most Valuable Player race.

Chicago Bears -1

By the time the NFC playoffs begin, we will understand everything we need to know about the 7-2 Chicago Bears. Their last eight games of this season feature Detroit (twice), Jacksonville, Buffalo, Green Bay and Minnesota. That’s as tough a run of games in the NFL.

Detroit Lions -1

A couple of turnovers have crept into quarterback Jared Goff’s game, but that is being really picky. The Lions have won five straight to move to 7-2 and offensive weapons like Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown have shone in each week. Will the under-fire D hold up?

Minnesota Vikings +4

What a difference finding a competent quarterback makes. Kirk Cousins is not about to morph into another Josh Allen, but he can do enough to keep the Vikings competitive. And he knows where to go with the ball, targeting Justin Jefferson 13 times in the Green Bay win.

Denver Broncos -1

In contrast to the Bears, the 7-2 Broncos can really go on a run to end the season. Between now and the end of this campaign, Denver faces Las Vegas (twice), Miami, New York Jets, New England and the Los Angeles Chargers. The number one seed is a distinct possibility.

Kansas City Chiefs -1

With Kenneth Walker banged up at Atlanta last week, the offensive onus fell back onto the shoulders of Patrick Mahomes. There are worse places to be. Mahomes aired the ball out more than at any other point in this season and the result was five TD passes and a victory.

Seattle Seahawks --

Seattle’s running game has picked up in support of backup quarterback Drew Lock, but the most important piece of their offense remains Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Maybe we are all used to it by now, but I don’t think Seattle’s historically-good defense is getting enough of our love.

Los Angeles Rams +1

The banged-up Rams have won four straight to enter their bye week with a 6-4 record. Whether they can remain so run-heavy without star receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua remains to be seen. Their next three are Green Bay, Kansas City and San Francisco.

Green Bay Packers -3

The Packers have feasted on big plays throughout this season, but those have notably been lacking in two losses to Minnesota. Green Bay are not built to sustain 10 or 12-play drives, rushing for just 56 yards last weekend. This entertaining team still blows hot and cold.

Cleveland Browns +3

I don’t know what the Browns will do with Deshaun Watson heading into 2027, but the veteran quarterback is giving them a great deal to think about. Watson has led game-winning drives late in all six Cleveland victories this season. Not too many would have predicted that.

Pittsburgh Steelers --

The Steelers are in decent shape overall, despite last week’s embarrassing loss to Cincinnati. Mike McCarthy’s men are 6-3 and in the thick of the AFC playoff race. But their flaws showed up against the Bengals and they still let Aaron Rodgers get hit too much.

New York Giants --

The Giants are inconsistent, but also competitive in John Harbaugh’s first season in charge. It was always going to be a relatively slow build. But at 5-3-1, the Giants are good enough to win a very bad NFC East division. The running game led by Cam Skattebo will be key.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1

The Bucs are coming out of their bye week hoping to replicate the defensive performance they put forth against the Chicago Bears in Week 9. Of greater importance in the second half of their season will be finding some higher-level quarterback play from Baker Mayfield.

Washington Commanders +8

Washington never gave up the fight against the Giants last Thursday night and given a third chance to win the game, Jayden Daniels delivered with the match-winning touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. The Commanders are still alive, courtesy of living in a sub-par division.

Houston Texans --

The Texans are one of the most disappointing teams in this 2026 season and they should be much better than their 3-6 record. Blowing a 17-point lead against the Browns shows just how fragile this team has become. They should have been a genuine Super Bowl contender.

Carolina Panthers +1

Chuba Hubbard remains an ever-reliable running back for a Panthers team that snapped a three-game losing streak at New Orleans. At 4-5, Carolina are the lead horse in an uninspiring NFC South race. But there is much to clean up, especially on the penalty front.

Las Vegas Raiders -1

The tough challenges keep on coming for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. After being held down by Seattle in Week 10, his next two opponents are Denver and Cleveland. Both boast good defenses. The second-half-of-the-season growth of Mendoza is everything.

Dallas Cowboys --

Cowboys CEO and son of Jerry, Stephen Jones, has said the team’s performances are “unacceptable.” The defense has been terrible and it appears as if the Cowboys are trying to find a different role for young coordinator Christian Parker, who has really struggled in 2026.

New England Patriots -9

The Patriots have lost three of four and their season is about to get a whole lot worse with star quarterback Drake Maye likely to be sidelined for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury. There are other issues. The defense allowed Detroit to gain 494 yards last Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons --

Since handing San Francisco their only defeat of this 2026 season in Week 7, the Falcons have lost three straight to fall to 3-7. Even star running back Bijan Robinson is struggling for consistency. More worrying, the defense barely put up a fight against Mahomes in Week 10.

New Orleans Saints -2

There are massive questions to be asked in New Orleans. And the major ones focus around the most important relationship in any NFL building – the head coach and quarterback. Are Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough the long-term answers for this meandering team?

Tennessee Titans -1

The Titans only have one win to their name, but they are becoming an increasingly-pesky team that is going to play the odd spoiler role here and there before the end of the season. Cam Ward is improving at QB and Tony Pollard is regularly making plays at running back.

Baltimore Ravens +1

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter was right to call out a rushing attack that saw Derrick Henry gain just 10 yards on 10 carries in a Monday Night Football loss to the previously-winless LA Chargers. The Ravens are not dead at 4-6, but why should we believe in them right now?

Indianapolis Colts +3

The Colts have drawn criticism for celebrating a Week 10 win over lowly Miami like they had won the Super Bowl. That stuff doesn’t bother me too much. Work hard during the week, enjoy any win on Sunday. Aside from that, I don’t think Daniel Jones is the long-term answer.

Arizona Cardinals -2

The Cardinals rise up every now and then and shock a favoured opponent. But it doesn’t happen too often. There are more bad days like Sunday’s 34-6 loss to the Rams than good. Is Carson Beck the answer at QB? If not, picking one high in the 2027 NFL Draft is a must.

Miami Dolphins -1

Miami lost another game last week, falling to 1-8 on the year with Kyle McCord battling away at quarterback. But the Dolphins are all about 2027, 2028 and beyond. And good players are showing up, such as WR Caleb Douglas, LB Jacob Rodriguez and CB Chris Johnson.

Los Angeles Chargers +2

Justin Herbert looked after the football and didn’t turn it over, he was sacked just twice and Omarion Hampton rushed for more than 100 yards. This is not exactly rocket science. With that happening all at the same time, the Chargers won for the first time in this season.

New York Jets -2

The Jets are struggling to score points and have given up 66 themselves in the past two weeks. After being competitive – even in defeat – for so many weeks, the Jets have now been blown away by Kansas City and Buffalo. That heaps more pressure on coach Aaron Glenn.

Philadelphia Eagles -1

I’m confused by the Eagles. Yes, they are 2-7 and this season is gone with Jalen Hurts out for the duration. But they have signaled a rebuild with the trade of defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville. Is this going to get blown up in the offseason, starting at QB and head coach?