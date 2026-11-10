Neil Reynolds' Week 10 Power rankings

We’re into the second half of the season now and it’s time for the race to Super Bowl 61 to kick into another gear. November and December games can certainly take on a different feel to those played earlier in the campaign.

And with the trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, quite a few teams have told us what they think of themselves. The true contenders have been wheeling and dealing to add missing pieces of the puzzle, while the also-rans are planning for the future.

Such outcomes do not always bring clarity in the Power Rankings. There are still a few teams who are hard to figure out. Here are my rankings for this week from one to 32.

Buffalo Bills --

It’s hard to judge how good Buffalo’s defense is becoming because Carson Wentz was every word that is worse than awful on Monday night. But if the Bills do have defensive steel for their stretch run, they truly are a Super Bowl contender.

San Francisco 49ers --

The Niners are starting to get healthy again and that is good news for a 7-1 team with the best record in the NFL. San Francisco barely got out of second gear last weekend and still beat the Las Vegas Raiders by 21. Brock Purdy is playing at a very high level at quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars +1

The Jags definitely have a different mentality under head coach Liam Coen and they get the job done week in and week out. And now they have loaded up for a Super Bowl run, adding defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux, as well as safety Jessie Bates.

Chicago Bears -1

The Bear could not have played any sloppier against Tampa Bay last Sunday night, turning the ball over five times. But they kept fighting and quarterback Caleb Williams – who had thrown four interceptions – did not go into a shell and delivered a late win. That was notable.

Detroit Lions +1

What has been encouraging about recent wins over Green Bay, Minnesota and Miami is that they have come with the defense tightening up significantly on the scoreboard. Couple that with the offensive firepower that has existed for some time and Detroit are contenders.

Cincinnati Bengals +3

Joe Burrow is in the kind of form that could see him playing the second SoFi Stadium Super Bowl of his career. Teaming that elite level of QB play with two genuine number one receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins makes the Bengals a very dangerous team indeed.

Denver Broncos -2

The Broncos find themselves in weekly battles to the death, living in a world of one-score games. But they are finding ways to win them, which speaks a lot to their character and coaching. Sean Payton would prefer an easier life, but he will be more than happy at 7-2.

Kansas City Chiefs -1

The Chiefs got back to the formula that saw them start the 2026 season with five straight victories, heavily featuring Kenneth Walker in the offense. And it wasn’t just on the ground against the Jets – the Super Bowl MVP scored two of his three touchdowns through the air.

Green Bay Packers +3

Jordan Love is in the best form of his NFL life, but he is not the only reason the Packers are making people pay serious attention to them. Receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are a regular problem for defensive backs and the defense is playing really well.

Seattle Seahawks -2

The Seahawks improved to 5-4 with last week’s win over the lowly Arizona Cardinals, but it was hardly a classic. There is still the potential for this team to go on a second half run, of course. But they just don’t seem to exert the same dominance as they did a year ago.

Minnesota Vikings -1

Thank goodness for that Kirk Cousins trade otherwise these Vikings might have been down in the twenties. The quarterback beloved in Minneapolis can hopefully awaken superstar receiver Justin Jefferson. Any signs of offensive improvement will help a truly elite defense.

Los Angeles Rams +1

The Rams have won three in a row to keep their head above water in the NFC playoff race. This 5-4 team is surely glad to have Myles Garrett back in the line-up, but losing star receiver Puka Nacua to a significant knee injury that is not thought to be season-ending is tough.

New England Patriots -2

Mike Vrabel is a proud and tough head coach who will demand a response in Germany after his Patriots got embarrassed at home by Green Bay last week. The problem is that quarterback Drake Maye just doesn’t have enough game-changers in the passing attack.

Pittsburgh Steelers --

The Steelers feasted on the likes of Indianapolis, New Orleans and Tampa Bay during a four-game winning streak that moved them to 6-2 on top of the AFC North before their bye. Now, we will find out more about this team. Cincinnati and Denver are two of their next three.

New York Giants --

As expected, John Harbaugh has turned a Giants team that has struggled for years into squad that plays tough every weekend and continues to stack wins. New York are now 5-2-1 and in control of the NFC East heading into a Thursday night home contest with Washington.

Cleveland Browns --

You live by the sword, you die by the sword. The Browns have won a lot of close contests, but they came up short in New Orleans on Sunday. Cleveland’s players would have loved Todd Monken’s decision to let them go and win it. They just couldn’t convert the two-pointer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers --

At 3-6, the Buccaneers are very much alive in the race for the NFC South title. The defense rose up in impressive fashion against the Bears, before losing late at Soldier Field. It has to be said, though, that this will not go down as a classic season for Baker Mayfield at QB.

Houston Texans +3

CJ Stroud was on fire last weekend, throwing five touchdown passes in a demolition of the Los Angeles Chargers. But it’s hard to truly believe in these Texans unless they can string together a few successive wins. Consistency has been sorely lacking in Houston this term.

Las Vegas Raiders -1

Here we go! It is officially Fernando Mendoza time in Las Vegas. Only he and his coaches will know if he is truly ready, but I do know that the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft will have been mentored to within an inch of his life by Kirk Cousins. The future starts now.

Carolina Panthers -1

The Panthers had their moments against Denver last weekend and they had a chance to take control of the game early in the fourth quarter. But a first-and-goal throw from the one-yard line was intercepted in the end zone. Somewhere, Pete Carroll was nodding his approval.

Dallas Cowboys +3

Dallas won last weekend at Indianapolis, but they had to work far too hard for the victory against a free-falling Colts team that is one of the worst in the league. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb need to score for fun because the defense is very poor… once again!

New Orleans Saints +3

The Saints played an ugly game against Cleveland last weekend, but they deserve credit for finding enough in overtime to win on Juwan Johnson’s catch from Tyler Shough, Charlie Smyth’s extra point and Cleveland’s failed two-point attempt. But there is work to be done.

Atlanta Falcons -3

Like the Buccaneers and Panthers, the Falcons are a hugely inconsistent – and not really very good – football team. And yet they are right in the thick of the division race with a 3-6 record. That’s how bad the NFC South has become. But somebody has to win it. Why not Atlanta?

Tennessee Titans +3

The Titans are coming out of their bye week hoping to recapture the offensive form they showed against the Bengals. The offense has to pick up some slack now following the trades of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker.

Washington Commanders +1

The Commanders are likely not making any kind of playoff run at 2-5-1. They simply don’t have enough talent to mount a week to week run. And the pressure remains on head coach Dan Quinn. But I have a sneaky feeling they’re going to play a spoiler role every now and then.

Arizona Cardinals -4

The Cardinals were an absolute no show in Seattle, one week after recording a dramatic come-from-behind win at Dallas. That sounds about right for this team. They rise up about once each month, spring a surprise and then totally disappear for another three weeks.

Baltimore Ravens -4

The hope is that Jacoby Brissett can step in at QB and stop the bleeding in Baltimore. He has enough in his locker to make this team relatively competitive again, but there is no way they can be viewed as a true contender given the loss of Lamar Jackson and their 4-5 record.

Miami Dolphins +1

The Dolphins still have just one win to their name and are in a strong position for a high pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. That case is even further strengthened by the fact Malik Willis is on injured reserve for at least the next four weeks with a groin injury. It’s Kyle McCord time!

New York Jets -1

The Jets are in danger of sleep-walking through the second half of the season and that could cost Aaron Glenn his job. At the very least, he needs to see the competitive team that lost so many games before an eventual no-show against the Chiefs in Kansas City last weekend.

Indianapolis Colts +2

Can we have a moment of silence for running back Jonathan Taylor, who was kept in Indianapolis while the likes of DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen were traded away. There were offers on the table, but the Colts said no.

Philadelphia Eagles --

There is not much to say about the Eagles, who could embark on a major offseason rebuild in the coming months. Quarterback could be on their 2027 shopping list. It starts there.

Los Angeles Chargers -2

There is even less to say about the Chargers. Their fall from grace has been cataclysmic. They have broken one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert.