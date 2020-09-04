Neil Reynolds' Week 1 Power Rankings

Published: Sep 04, 2020 at 09:49 AM
Neil-headshot
Neil Reynolds

Neil Reynolds presents all of Sky Sports coverage in the UK

1
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2020

I actually think the Ravens will represent the AFC in this season’s Super Bowl but the defending champs deserve to start in first spot. And this talented team is built to compete year in and year out.

2
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2020

The Ravens got better in the offseason, even with the cutting of safety Earl Thomas. Team-first is the mantra in Baltimore but they do have one of the most exciting individuals in MVP Lamar Jackson.

3
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2020

The Super Bowl window remains open, but time is running out for 41-year-old passer Drew Brees. The Saints are talented enough to go all the way in 2020 and I love the Emmanuel Sanders signing at WR.

4
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2020

The reigning NFC champs should mount a challenge to run it back to the big dance. But Super Bowl losers historically rarely fare well. Oh, and this is a big ‘prove it’ year for QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2020

Pass me the Kool Aid because I’m drinking it all up! For at least one week, I’m buying the hype that this talented team can make the playoffs in 2020 and make some noise when they get there.

6
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2020

The Cowboys had been in my top five all offseason. The offense remains elite but some rolls of the dice on defense (Everson Griffen and Aldon Smith) need to pay off in a big way. A true contender.

7
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2020

The Bills lead the “best of the rest” section in the AFC after Kansas City and Baltimore. It feels like Buffalo are poised to take the AFC East but what damage can they do once they reach the playoffs?

8
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2020

The Titans are keen to prove their bruising style at the end of 2019 – when they knocked off New England and Baltimore in the playoffs – was no fluke. This team deserves a seat at the AFC’s top table.

9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020

With Russell Wilson at QB and Pete Carroll at head coach, the Seahawks are likely to remain in this top 10 all season long. But can they be more than a playoff participant and a genuine contender?

10
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2020

The Packers were 60 minutes from last year’s Super Bowl but look to be a class below the likes of New Orleans and San Francisco in the NFC. How does Aaron Rodgers respond to an ordinary 2019?

11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2020

The Vikings need to find a way to take their game to the next level. They are regular playoff participants but do we ever get the feeling that they are true Super Bowl contenders? Not right now.

12
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020

The defense feasts on sacks and turnovers and is one of the best in the NFL. But the key to getting Pittsburgh back into the playoffs will be a return to pre-injury form for QB Ben Roethlisberger.

13
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2020

The Colts are a good fit for Philip Rivers and the ageing quarterback can make another playoff charge in Indy. The trade for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was also good business. This is a playoff team.

14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2020

A wildcard spot is a possibility with Bill Belichick leading the way. But there are too many questions. What will Cam Newton be like at QB? Who replaces Don’t’a Hightower and Patrick Chung on defense?

15
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2020

The expectations may be lower in Cleveland this time around but the talent is still there. Player-wise, this team has enough to make the playoffs but young quarterback Baker Mayfield must play better.

16
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2020

Not much has gone right since Houston led 24-0 at Arrowhead in the Divisional Playoffs. It’s hard to write off a team with Deshaun Watson at QB, but they have pulled the rug from under their star man.

17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2020

Progress has been steady for the Silver and Black and they now kick off ‘another’ new era by moving to Las Vegas. Their new stadium looks amazing but will sadly be empty all season long.

18
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020

I would not be surprised to see the Cards turn things around in a big way in 2020. The offseason trade for DeAndre Hopkins has energised a team that was already on the rise and threatening to contend.

19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020

Injuries continue to dog these Eagles. Receivers Jalen Reagor and Alshon Jeffery are question marks for Week 1 while offensive linemen Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard are already gone for the year.

20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2020

Mitchell Trubisky has emerged as the winner of the training camp quarterback sweepstakes. The defense is in place to contend, so Trubisky must step up his game in 2020. There can be no excuses.

21
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2020

Winners of six of eight to end 2019, the Falcons can be a dangerous team this season. If they start fast, they could be a wildcard squad. But they are just as likely to frustrate once again.

22
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2020

Positive vibes were flowing through the Rocky Mountains this offseason thanks to the end-of-2019 form of QB Drew Lock. But the loss of pass rusher Von Miller for the season is a devastating blow.

23
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2020

It’s hard to jump all the way off the Rams’ bandwagon given Sean McVay is in charge, but they lost a ton of defensive talent in the offseason and questions continue to surround quarterback Jared Goff.

24
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020

The Dolphins have added to their ranks significantly in the offseason and are very well led by Brian Flores. I’m not predicting a miracle playoff run, but I do think steps in the right direction will be taken.

25
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020

Tyrod Taylor gets the opening day nod and his task will be to play clean and tidy football and let LA win with defense. That’s hardly an inspiring recipe for winning over new fans in Southern California.

26
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020

The Lions were an 0-8 mess to end 2019, placing head coach Matt Patricia on the hot seat. But let’s not forget they were 3-4-1 and fun to watch when Matthew Stafford was healthy and firing downfield.

27
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020

The Bengals are not, by any means, the worst two-win team in NFL history and they should take positive strides away from the gutter. Rookie QB Joe Burrow offers genuine hope for the future.

28
New York Giants
New York Giants
2020

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram are exciting pieces to work with on offense, but both lines are questionable and the defense is terrible. The Big Blue’s rebuild is going to take some time.

29
New York Jets
New York Jets
2020

It’s tough being an NFL fan in the Big Apple these days. Adam Gase starts 2020 on a hot seat and quarterback Sam Darnold is lacking in talent around him as he enters a career-crossroads season.

30
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2020

The road to respectability is going to be long and bumpy. This season will be about Ron Rivera creating a culture, finding out if Dwayne Haskins is the answer at QB and enjoying the ferocious Chase Young.

31
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2020

The Panthers are taking motivation from being written off across the board. But it’s easy to see why given how much change there has been. I’m fascinated to see what new coach Matt Rhule can do.

32
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020

The Jags also appear to be rebuilding and have 16 rookies on their opening day roster. This year will also be about culture and also finding out if Gardner Minshew is the real deal at quarterback.

Related Content

Pick the winner of every NFL game this season
news

Pick the winner of every NFL game this season

The NFL returns to Channel 5
news

The NFL returns to Channel 5

Channel 5 to bring fans live Monday Night Football and new Sunday morning magazine show; MTV UK to air unique NFL digital content
Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - AFC East
news

Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - AFC East

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif.
news

Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - NFC West

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) poses for a portrait Monday, May 11 in Tampa, Fla. (Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
news

Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - NFC South

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry reacts in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cleveland.
news

Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - AFC North

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy in the stands during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 27, 2014, in Arlington, TX. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 33-10. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
news

Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - NFC East

Minnesota fans celebrate a 52-yard field goal by Minnesota place kicker Ryan Santoso against the Purdue during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 39-38. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)
news

Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - NFC North

<a href="http://www.nfl.com/player/t.y.hilton/2532865/profile">Hilton</a> had 16 receptions of 25 yards or more in 2018, leading the NFL in receiving yards (951) from Week 8 to Week 17. During those weeks, the <a href="http://www.nfl.com/teams/profile?team=IND">Colts</a> went 8-1. <a href="http://www.nfl.com/player/t.y.hilton/2532865/profile">Hilton's</a> 199-receiving yard game in Week 14 was the fifth-best in the NFL in 2018.
news

Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - AFC South

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gets rid of the ball as he is pressured by the Denver Broncos defense. Carr threw the ball to offensive tackle Khalif Barnes, who fumbled; the ball was recovered by Broncos cornerback Chris Harris. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
news

Neil Reynolds' Division Preview - AFC West

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the football during an NFL preseason football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Indianapolis. The Ravens defeated the Colts, 20-19. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
news

3 Questions with… Lamar Jackson

gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL