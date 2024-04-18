Neil Reynolds' - Top 10 Mock Draft 

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the leading college football players from across America will hear their names called in Detroit from April 25-27. The top 10 selections can often decide the fate of a franchise. Will your team find its Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen at quarterback? Or will they be getting the next iteration of Zach Wilson or Trey Lance?

Every NFL Draft is a gamble, but it certainly looks like there is some serious talent at the top of this board. So, the first 10 selections are going to be huge. Here is my guess – and let's be honest, we're all guessing at this stage – of how the first 90 minutes or so should unfold on Thursday night.

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams QB USC

An easy prediction to start! No one is going to be shocked when the Bears select Caleb Williams with the first overall pick on Thursday. This has been a long time coming. There has been talk of Williams to Chicago for more than a year now and the plan became crystal clear once the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams oozes star power and Chicago will be hoping for an immediate impact.

Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels QB LSU

There is still a chance that Washington take Drake Maye here, but all signs point to them grabbing the next exciting dual-threat quarterback to enter the NFL in Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner's explosive skills are simply too good to ignore. After years in the wilderness, Washington will hope to have secured their franchise quarterback.

New England Patriots Drake Maye QB North Carolina

The Patriots are giving every indication they are open for business at number three and there are three teams desperate for a quarterback who might be inclined to move up… Denver, Las Vegas and Minnesota. A trade down would make sense, to some degree. New England have multiple needs as they rebuild under head coach Jerod Mayo. But they cannot ignore on their own QB need and will select Drake Maye.

Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State

This will be another vital stage of round one. The Cardinals have multiple needs and could very easily shop this pick to the Vikings or one of those other quarterback-hungry teams. General manager Monti Ossenfort loves to move around the board, but not this time. Marvin Harrison Jr. has Hall of Fame potential and is too good to pass on. The Cards will stay put and grab an incredible weapon for Kyler Murray.

Minnesota Vikings

(trade from LA Chargers) J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan

Finally, we get a trade and it's the Chargers who will move down so the Minnesota Vikings can grab their long-term replacement for Kirk Cousins in national championship-winning quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Chargers could stand firm here and grab a receiver for Justin Herbert following the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but I think new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, wants more players across the board.

New York Giants Malik Nabers WR LSU

I don't think the Giants are completely sold on Daniel Jones, but they probably cannot find his replacement at quarterback with the sixth pick. So, the next best thing is to give the current quarterback an explosive weapon to work with. The current starting receivers in New York are Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton. Malik Nabers has been described as an "offensive defibrillator" and he offers an instant, impactful upgrade.

Tennessee Titans Joe Alt OT Notre Dame

Tennessee's need at receiver subsided a little with the free agent signing of Calvin Ridley, so they can turn their attention back to their offensive line. The blocking up front was poor in 2023 and offensive tackle help would aid the growth of sophomore quarterback Will Levis. Joe Alt is an obvious choice and would be a day one starter at left tackle. It's so obvious, that means it's probably not going to happen!

Atlanta Falcons Byron Murphy II DT Texas

Every mock draft seems to have Atlanta taking an edge rusher in Dallas Turner or Jared Verse. Maybe even Laiatu Latu out of UCLA. It is certainly a massive weakness for the Falcons. But there is always a curveball in every NFL Draft and elite interior rushers are harder to find than edge guys. Raheem Morris saw first-hand what Aaron Donald did for the Rams and will attempt to grab his own version in Byron Murphy II.

Chicago Bears Rome Odunze WR Washington

If he fell to them, I think the Bears would be tempted to select Byron Murphy II, but in this scenario, he is gone. And I think adding another mouth-watering target for Caleb Williams would be very exciting. Rome Odunze is a complete receiver who boasts size, polished route-running and catching ability. Add him to an attack featuring D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift and the Bears will be ready to fly.

New York Jets Brock Bowers TE Georgia