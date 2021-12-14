Neil Reynolds' Power Rankings Week 15

It's the same top five for the second week in a row, but the Arizona Cardinals have fallen from first to third after their Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Green Bay Packers are back in top spot with the team they met in last season's NFC title game – the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers – just behind them. New England and Kansas City lead the way in the AFC.
Who cares if Aaron Rodgers is playing on nine good toes? Not me! Rodgers is in his normal outstanding form and has 27 touchdown passes to just four interceptions this term. Jaire Alexander could soon be back to boost the pass D in Green Bay.
A second half Tom Brady slump against the Buffalo Bills last weekend gives me some slight concern. But only ever so slight. TB12 responded in his normal ruthless fashion, throwing the game-winning touchdown to the seldom-used Breshad Perriman in overtime.
There were some stunning Kyler Murray magic moments on Monday night and James Conner continues to be a great story with 16 touchdowns on the year. But Arizona have lost some big games at home. They are 3-3 in Arizona and 7-0 on the road. Weird.
The Patriots are coming off their bye week ready to resume a seven-game winning streak that has Bill Belichick’s team being viewed completely differently from how we saw them in September and October. This current side is for real.
The Chiefs have won six in a row and during that winning run, they have not allowed opponents to score more than 17 points in a game. Kansas City’s revival has been built on their defensive foundation, but Patrick Mahomes also made plays last week.
When you’re a top-heavy team like the Rams, your stars need to come out and shine. That was certainly the case on Monday as Matthew Stafford connected time and again with Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson. Aaron Donald also had a monster game.
There is much to be excited about on the defensive side of the ball where Micah Parsons has already grown into an unblockable stud. But I’m dropping the Cowboys a spot this week based on the up-and-down form of Dak Prescott, who threw two picks in Washington.
As Justin Herbert unlaunched a bomb 65 yards into the SoFi Stadium air last Sunday, landing the ball right on the money for a Jalen Guyton touchdown, I was struck with this thought: “If they re-did the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert would go first overall.”
The Colts are coming off a bye week and are getting ready to face New England on Saturday night. If Belichick takes away Indy’s best weapon – as he so often does – can Carson Wentz lead from the front if Jonathan Taylor’s running threat is muted?
The Bills have lost five of their last eight to fall to 7-6 and the seventh seed in the AFC. But Josh Allen makes me continue to believe. Buffalo have a tricky trip to New England on Boxing Day but everything else (Carolina, Atlanta and NY Jets at home) is winnable.
With 22 catches for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games, George Kittle is very close to unstoppable right now. And the Niners have playmakers across the board in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. They are up and down, but have the look of a playoff team.
The ankle injury to Lamar Jackson is as serious as a throwing shoulder injury to most other quarterbacks around the NFL. Lamar has, of course, grown as a pocket passer this season but the fear he strikes into defenses comes because he is a dual threat.
The Titans took care of business last weekend, but they barely had to break sweat in recording a 20-0 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee just needs to hang around until the likes of Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown return for the playoffs.
There will be many Cincinnati fans just pleased to have their team back in the playoff mix. But the Bengals have such enticing talent on their roster that 7-6 feels like a disappointment. Complete performances seem to elude this hot and cold team.
The Dolphins are just sitting around minding their own business on their bye week and they get dropped a spot in these rankings… while on a five-game winning streak, as well! If Miami can take this home and reach the playoffs after a 1-7 start, what a story!
The Browns got back on track with a win over Baltimore, but now they are in the midst of a Covid outbreak that could sideline head coach Kevin Stefanski (again) and quarterback Baker Mayfield ahead of Saturday’s game with the Raiders.
The Vikings never do things the easy way but as long as they have the offensive weapons around Kirk Cousins, they are going to be competitive and fun to watch. Dalvin Cook went over 200 yards rushing last week and Justin Jefferson is a stud.
I know it was only against Detroit, but I was really impressed with how Denver bounced back in Week 14. This team keeps showing me that it is likely only a franchise quarterback away from being a contender. I know that’s a big ‘if’ though!
With Washington on the schedule twice and a game coming up against the New York Giants in the final four weeks of the regular season, the Eagles – who blow hot and cold like everyone else in the league – have a shot at squeezing into the playoffs.
Ron Rivera teams are always going to fight hard and Washington did that in rising up off the canvas against Dallas last week. But did we really think they were going to win? The offensive line got manhandled and is a real problem.
The Seahawks have won two in a row and we are starting to get glimpses of Russell Wilson unleashing rainbows to Tyler Lockett. That is good news. Rashaad Penny is also coming off a big game. Seattle still likely needs to win out and that will be difficult.
Given the tight and slightly disappointing nature of the AFC North this season, the Steelers remain very much alive. But they get bogged down far too often on offense and the run defense is practically a sieve. They need fresh juice in 2022, but not at head coach.
The Saints, who snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday, are a completely different proposition with Alvin Kamara back in the lineup. Week 14’s win was only against the Jets. Win on Sunday against Tampa and I will pay more attention.
I have to take my hat off to Arthur Smith, who is in his first year as an NFL head coach. I think he has done a tremendous job of leading the Falcons to six wins. Incredibly, this often-average team is very much alive in the NFC postseason melee.
The Raiders are not only not very good, they are also not very smart. Bad teams should not be holding team meetings on the opposing team’s logo. The Silver and Black are lucky the Chiefs only beat them 48-9. It could have been worse… much worse.
This rise in the rankings is by default and a fluke, nothing more than that. I’m not heaping any praise on a franchise that cannot make up its mind at quarterback and flip flops between Cam Newton and P.J. Walker, as was the case last Sunday.
The Bears I am going to give some credit to. Sure, they couldn’t last the pace with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, but at least they got pulses racing and showed some explosiveness with Justin Fields back at quarterback.
I saw a social media picture the other day which showed it is now five straight losing seasons for the Big Blue since their players went on ‘that’ boat trip ahead of a playoff game in Green Bay. That’s one heck of a bout of sea sickness.
How great would it be if New York football was good? I wonder if we’ll ever get a sniff of a New York vs New York Super Bowl? Jets fans ‘think’ they have their quarterback of the future in Zach Wilson, but confidence is not at an all-time high.
What do you want me to say? I’m out of words. Get a new quarterback in 2022, Detroit, and then we’ll talk.
This may sound ridiculous but there are times when the Texans are not actually that bad. Davis Mills has some moxie and I think he will lead his team to victory against Jacksonville this week in the battle to avoid the basement of these rankings.
A bad workman always blames his tools. I’ll say no more!