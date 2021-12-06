Neil Reynolds' Power Rankings Week 14

Incredibly, given the wildly unpredictable nature of this 2021 NFL season, my top five in this week's power rankings stays unchanged. The Arizona Cardinals hold on to top spot, but the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hot on their heels in the NFC. Over in the AFC, it looks like the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs could be on a postseason collision course.
The Cardinals defense presented Kyler Murray with one short field after another in Week 13, intercepting Andy Dalton four times. That allowed a fit-again Murray to throw for two touchdowns and run for another pair in a routine victory in Chicago.
The Packers will come out of their bye in great shape with just three losses to their name. But I have one question. How come head coach Matt LaFleur sounds like he is not sure if Aaron Rodgers is getting his toe operated on or not? Surely he should know!
Tom Brady is the most prolific and, arguably, the NFL’s best quarterback this season at the age of 44. Let that settle in for just a second because I feel we have all grown numb to Brady’s greatness. What he has done in his 40s out-weighs his first three Super Bowl wins.
The weekly coaching clinic being taught to the rest of the NFL by head coach Bill Belichick is truly stunning. I know we sometimes laud too much credit on the league’s big names, but how many other coaches win games when they throw the ball three times?
The Chiefs are winning in different ways now and while they have lost some of their offensive sparkle, Andy Reid won’t mind at all. Patrick Mahomes threw for just 184 yards and one interception in a 22-9 win over Denver with the defense leading the way.
Dallas were helped out by four interceptions being served up by the Saints’ Taysom Hill, but they also benefited from the pop being provided for the rushing attack by Tony Pollard. Ezekiel Elliott will still get the starts, but Pollard is a growing force.
The Bills are lucky I have not dropped them further. Since beating Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in October, Buffalo have gone 3-4 and have failed to win consecutive games. They’re only this high because I believe in Josh Allen at quarterback.
The Rams were big winners in Week 13 but it should be noted that it always had the potential to be a ‘get right’ game when facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. But at least they stopped the bleeding and the hope will be that three Matthew Stafford TD strikes boost his confidence.
The Colts had a ‘get right’ game of their own against the Houston Texans and they barely had to get out of second gear in a 31-0 victory. A firm message was delivered in this one-sided game, though. Jonathan Taylor is legit and the D can take the football away.
The Ravens are a proud and battle-hardened franchise, but their resolve is about to be tested. Marlon Humphrey is lost at cornerback for the rest of the season and Lamar Jackson could be under weekly fire. He was sacked seven times at Pittsburgh.
With their win at Cincinnati on Sunday, the Chargers are now a perfect 6-0 when Justin Herbert has a passer rating of 100 or above. But another big story in Week 13 was the LA defense that recorded six sacks and a huge fumble return touchdown.
The toughness of Joe Burrow is to be applauded following his efforts with a badly injured little finger on his throwing hand in the Week 13 loss to the Chargers. The Bengals are not sliding out of the AFC playoff race. They are too talented to do that.
The Titans are an enigma. On the one hand, they are a tough and resilient team that refuses to go away even when injuries are mounting at an alarming rate. Yet on the other hand, quarterback Ryan Tannehill is turning the football over way too often.
The Dolphins have won five in a row and there are many positives. Tua Tagovailoa has posted four straight games with a QB rating over 100, Jaylen Waddle is on pace for more than 100 catches and the defense has given up just 55 points in five games.
Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t exactly lose Sunday’s game in Seattle, but he certainly didn’t help with a couple of interceptions. I think all 49ers fans have seen enough to know this team is just biding time and treading water until Trey Lance shows he is ready.
The Steelers finally woke up their offense in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 win over Baltimore. Big Ben threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the final 15 minutes. The trick now is to keep that attack going with a bit more consistency.
Somehow, the Washington Football Team has been playing much better defense since Chase Young went down injured. It is rarely perfect on offense with Taylor Heinicke at the helm, but Washington have won four straight and are still alive in the East.