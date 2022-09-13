Neil Reynolds' Eye on the NFL - Week 2

The opening week of the 2022 NFL season was everything we could possibly of dreamed of… and then a whole lot more! There was drama from start to finish and plenty of eye-raising results along the way as half of the 14 playoff teams in 2021 lost in their first action this term. And now we roll on to Week 2 and here are three key games to monitor over the weekend.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens – Can the Fins take down Lamar again?

The Dolphins did a number on Lamar Jackson last season, confounding the Ravens quarterback with blitz after blitz on their way to a 22-10 victory in Week 10. Expect more of the same this time around, although Ravens head coach John Harbaugh insists his team "has a plan for that."

Both clubs were Week 1 winners as Miami dominated New England and Baltimore eased past the New York Jets. This promises to be a physical chess match between two clubs who should contend for playoff spots in the AFC this season.

Quick Stats on Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa benefited from the presence of Tyreek Hill in Week 1, posting a passer rating of 126.7 on downfield throws (68.7 for rest of his career). His overall QB rating was 104.4 compared to his previous career mark of 88.4.

Tyreek Hill leads all wide receivers with 105 big plays since 2017.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the only player in NFL history to top 10,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in his first 50 starts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints – Can Brady end the streak?

There are many defenders and defensive coaches around the NFL who shudder at the prospect of facing the greatest player in NFL history, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. That is not the case for the Saints, who have continually frustrated the GOAT in recent years.

If Brady is to end a four-game losing streak against New Orleans in the regular season, he needs his wide receivers to get back on the field. A stunning five key receivers missed practice time this week with an array of injuries.

Quick Stats on Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Since joining the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady has averaged 259.3 passing yards per game with a rating of 71.5 against the Saints in the regular season. Against all other teams, he has averaged 304.1 yards per game with a QB mark of 105.9.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston completed 10 of 18 passes for 56 yards and no touchdowns in the first three quarters of last weekend's game against Atlanta. In the final period of the Saints 27-26 win, Winston connected on 13 of 16 throws for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans has scored 36 receiving touchdowns since 2019 – most in the NFL. But during the four-game regular season losing streak against New Orleans, he has just eight receptions.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles – Battle of early unbeatens

These two teams laid down an early-season marker in the NFC with impressive victories in Week 1. Minnesota controlled proceedings in a 23-7 win over Green Bay, while the Eagles scored 38 points on their way to victory in Detroit.

Both teams enjoyed particular success on offense with wide receivers Justin Jefferson (Vikings) and A.J. Brown (Eagles) catching the eye. Jefferson caught two touchdown passes and racked up 184 receiving yards, while Brown reeled in 10 passes for 155 yards.

Quick Stats on Vikings at Eagles