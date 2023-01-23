Neil Reynolds' Championship Weekend Power Rankings

And then there were four. Super Bowl 57 will now feature either the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals from the AFC and the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers from the NFC. And few can argue that these teams deserve to be left standing. They are in-form teams boasting a combined record of 59 wins and just 14 losses. The ranking of these four could be in any order you wish and you would not get an argument from me. There is very little between these teams but here is how I have them going into Championship Weekend.
The 49ers have been tested during these playoffs, in the first half against Seattle in the Wild Card Round but also throughout Sunday’s hard-hitting stand-off with the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers have taken a few shots along the way, but they are still standing and their form cannot be argued with – Kyle Shanahan’s tough and talented team has now won an NFL-leading 12 games in a row. San Francisco can do it all. Brock Purdy continues to impress as a rookie quarterback and George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel take turns to make plays for him. Christian McCaffrey has a calf bruise but continues to produce behind a very good offensive line. Defensively, the only team that is on anything close to the same level as the Niners is the team they’re going to play on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles. San Francisco are no fluke. They are preparing to play in their third NFC title game in four years.
The Bengals are not far behind San Francisco in terms of form as winners of 10 in a row. They could not have looked more impressive on Sunday as they dominated the Buffalo Bills in front of their own fans on the way to a 27-10 victory. The Bengals are largely viewed as a passing team and that’s because they have genuine stars at quarterback and receiver in Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. But they reminded us that they are much more rounded than that in dismantling the Bills. Down three starting offensive linemen, the Bengals protected Burrow well (he was sacked just once) and they rushed for 172 yards and a Joe Mixon touchdown. Defensively, they don’t get nearly as much attention as some of the other leading teams around the league. I thought they were brilliant in shutting down Buffalo’s Josh Allen. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo should be getting a lot more head coach-candidate buzz. Led by the fearless Burrow, these Bengals are afraid of no one.
Can the Eagles re-discover their mid-season form? That was the question on a lot of lips heading into Saturday’s NFC East showdown with the New York Giants. The Eagles had slipped down the stretch, losing back-to-back games without Jalen Hurts in Weeks 16 and 17. But they looked back to their dominant best in a 38-7 win over the Giants. If you have the Eagles top of your Power Rankings this week, you won’t get much argument from me. As I said at the top, there is nothing between these four remaining teams. When I think of the Eagles, I think of power. They push people around on offense, rushing for 268 yards and three touchdowns against New York. That allowed Hurts, who is still not 100 percent, to take care with his injured throwing shoulder. Defensively, they are relentless as they roll wave after wave of pass-rushers through the lineup in pursuit of the quarterback. Philly had another five sacks on Saturday to go with the 70 recorded in the regular season. Their showdown with San Francisco could be an old-school, rock ‘em, sock ‘em classic!
The Chiefs are a bit like the Bengals in that we always think about their quarterback and their passing game targets. In Kansas City’s case, it’s only right that we focus on Patrick Mahomes because he leads the way in the MVP race after a record-setting season and tight end Travis Kelce is doing historic things at his position. But Steve Spagnuolo’s defense continues to get better with each game and they flew to the football time and time again in Saturday’s defeat of Jacksonville, gaining their reward with two decisive turnovers in three plays to effectively end the contest. KC also ran the ball well on Saturday, gaining 144 yards on the ground. But a cloud now hangs over this amazingly consistent team that will play in a fifth straight AFC Championship at home this weekend. How effective will Mahomes be now that he has a high ankle sprain that caused him to miss 13 plays in the divisional round? That kind of injury is likely to linger until well after the Super Bowl and KC’s star is not himself when his mobility is hampered.