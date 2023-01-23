Neil Reynolds' Championship Weekend Power Rankings

Can the Eagles re-discover their mid-season form? That was the question on a lot of lips heading into Saturday’s NFC East showdown with the New York Giants. The Eagles had slipped down the stretch, losing back-to-back games without Jalen Hurts in Weeks 16 and 17. But they looked back to their dominant best in a 38-7 win over the Giants. If you have the Eagles top of your Power Rankings this week, you won’t get much argument from me. As I said at the top, there is nothing between these four remaining teams. When I think of the Eagles, I think of power. They push people around on offense, rushing for 268 yards and three touchdowns against New York. That allowed Hurts, who is still not 100 percent, to take care with his injured throwing shoulder. Defensively, they are relentless as they roll wave after wave of pass-rushers through the lineup in pursuit of the quarterback. Philly had another five sacks on Saturday to go with the 70 recorded in the regular season. Their showdown with San Francisco could be an old-school, rock ‘em, sock ‘em classic!