Neil Reynolds' Championship Weekend Power Rankings

A rare slip off the top spot in these rankings for the Chiefs and it has to come down to uncertainty at the quarterback position. Will Patrick Mahomes be cleared from his concussion in time to play in the AFC Championship Game? If not, we will get to see if the explosive weapons around Chad Henne will be enough for a return to the Super Bowl. One thing we know for sure… Andy Reid won’t protect his backup quarterback. The Chiefs are still going to throw it all over the yard and be aggressive in attacking opposing defenses. Speaking of defense, I was impressed with how the Chiefs dug in on that side of the ball late in the divisional round win over Cleveland. It’s going to take everybody for KC to repeat but oh how they will be hoping Mahomes makes it back.