Neil Reynolds' 2023 Week 5 Power Rankings

The only movement in the top five comes as a result of the Buffalo Bills putting 48 points on the Miami Dolphins in a huge Week 4 victory in Orchard Park. Further down these rankings, it is a different story as some clubs have made major climbs and falls.
Christian McCaffrey continues to be the driving force for the best team in football. He touched the ball 27 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Arizona. He has now scored in 13 straight games, including the playoffs – two shy of the NFL record.
Josh Allen produced another very starry performance as he hit on 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns in downing Miami. But the defense was also elite, sacking Tua Tagovailoa four times and pressuring him for the final three quarters.
Patrick Mahomes was not at his best in Sunday's win over the New York Jets but when things break down, he remains so dangerous with his legs what a weapon that is to have in reserve.
It feels like the Eagles keep doing ‘just enough’ but that has been enough for them to move to 4-0. If the connection between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown is hitting top speed, this contender is not going away.
The Dolphins were served a harsh reminder of the level they have yet to reach in the AFC. Most worrying in that defeat was the offensive line getting banged up, losing key players and then getting overpowered.
The Cowboys continue to dominate against poor or sub-par offenses. They were outstanding in Sunday’s 38-3 beatdown of New England, but here comes the ultimate test in Week 5 in the San Francisco 49ers.
The Lions have laid down an early marker that they are the team to beat in the NFC North this season, opening the year 3-1. Having wide receiver Jameson Williams back will further boost an impressive attack.
They may not always be spectacular victories, but these Ravens just keep winning. Despite arguably the biggest laundry list of injuries in the NFL this season, John Harbaugh’s men have opened the year 3-1.
The Seahawks are a lot like the Ravens. They’re not the first team you think of when discussing NFL powerhouses, but they have won three in a row and they are 3-1. The defense had 10 sacks in Week 4.
While they would like to turn a few more red zone opportunities into touchdowns, the Jags would have been happy with their Wembley win. The offense was tidy and the defense was largely ferocious.
The Chargers have won two in a row, albeit against struggling opposition in Minnesota and Las Vegas, and that will ease some pressure. But I am worried about the gambling nature of head coach Brandon Staley.
There has not been that much glitz and glamour from the Bucs in the season’s first month. But they are 3-1 behind Baker Mayfield’s productive play at QB and the form of a very impressive defense.
The Browns offered nothing offensively against the Ravens in Week 4 and that cannot all be down to the absence of Deshaun Watson. They are going to miss Nick Chubb as well. Next up is the 49ers in Week 6.
The Packers are right about where we expected them to be. They are up and down, hot and cold. They are 2-2 and they’re not far off the middle of these rankings. But they are young and do hold some promise.
C.J. Stroud has enjoyed an excellent first month as an NFL quarterback and the Texans now have a foundation upon which they can build. They have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2021.
With Puka Nacua shining at receiver, Cooper Kupp soon to return and Aaron Donald still being Aaron Donald on defense, this will be a dangerous team so long as Matthew Stafford is healthy and playing.
The Titans are a week-to-week gamble when it comes to offensive production, but the encouraging sign on Sunday was getting Derrick Henry up to speed. This will always be a physical and tough team.
The Steelers are lifeless on offense right now and things have to improve or changes are coming. Pittsburgh have scored four offensive touchdowns in four games, undermining what is one of the NFL’s best defenses.
Every year there is a team that is not all that good but who simply become fun to watch. The Colts are moving into that category, for me, and it all comes down to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
The Vikings continue to hurt themselves with turnovers, but they did find a way to turn one of their close games into a win on Sunday. Kirk Cousins is getting hit at a career-high rate and that’s an issue to be fixed.
The Saints are a lot like the Steelers in the fact that they are not getting enough offensive production and that is heaping too much pressure on the defense. Scoring 62 points in four games is pretty dismal.
Joe Burrow is a virtual statue behind a line that still lets him down far too often. The result is a 1-3 start and questions galore about whether Burrow and his ailing calf should have been rested early in the season.
Sam Howell is a battler and I loved the way he brought Washington back against the Eagles. Should Ron Rivera have gone for two and the win at the end? These Commanders are a competitive bunch.
The Falcons have cooled off in a massive way, scoring six points in a Week 3 loss to Detroit and seven against the Jaguars in London. I just don’t think Desmond Ridder is the answer at QB and they lack balance.
The clock is ticking on quarterback Mac Jones after his terrible outing at Dallas in Week 4. But could anyone do better with such a poor supporting cast? This 1-3 start could drift into something truly miserable.
Well, that was a month to forget for the New York Jets. The good thing is that this 1-3 team seems to still be playing hard, particularly on defense. If and when Aaron Rodgers returns, will it be too late, though?
There is spirit and creativity on this team and that means they have their moments every now and then. But the defense gets pushed around far too much and it places too much pressure on the attack.
Aidan O’Connell really struggled with the speed of the pro game as the rookie was sacked seven times by the Chargers in Week 4, while also turning the ball over three times. He may have to go again this week.
Carolina had the ball for close to 40 minutes against Minnesota but scored just one touchdown on offense. They have regressed from where they were a year ago, making it hard to fully assess QB Bryce Young.
The Giants are in a world of hurt at 1-3 and Daniel Jones is playing very poorly at QB. But who would play well when getting sack 10 times in a game like Jones was against Seattle. He’s been dropped 22 times now.
DENVER BRONCOS --
Don’t be fooled into thinking one win was going to get you up these rankings, Broncos fans. Your boys had to claw and fight to beat the worst team in football and still gave up 471 yards in the process.
This is a recurring theme. Cut and paste with a slight edit. The Bears have now lost 14 straight dating back to last season and they have allowed at least 25 points in each of those contests. Heads are rolling soon.