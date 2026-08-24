Neil Reynolds' 10 Questions for the 2026 NFL season

The new NFL season kicks off in just two weeks’ time as the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Wednesday Night Football (doesn’t quite sound right, does it?).

So, with the 2026 campaign almost upon us; here are 10 questions that are on my mind. The answers will come over the course of what are sure to be another very entertaining five months of NFL action.

Which rookie head coach will enjoy the greatest success?

A stunning 10 teams – almost a third of the league – will be under the leadership of new head coaches in 2026. And six teams will be led by men who are occupying the role of NFL head coach for the first time. So, which one of that group will do the best?

My first answer would be Jesse Minter in Baltimore. First, he inherits a team with a lot of talent that just needed a fresher message. He has Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Derrick Henry in the backfield and Zay Flowers at receiver. And even though the defense slumped in 2025, there is much talent led by newly-acquired edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive back Kyle Hamilton.

Everyone else will be in programme-building mode, apart from Joe Brady in Buffalo. He has arguably the league’s best player on his roster in Josh Allen and a Super Bowl-chasing team right now. Like Minter in Baltimore, his job will be to freshen up the message, improve connections between coaches and the players and help the Bills take the next step. Which leads me to my next question.

Can Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson finally get over the hump?

Both are incredibly-talented difference-makers who wow audiences every Sunday. Both are NFL Most Valuable Players and both have missed chances to cement their personal legacies by taking their teams to the Super Bowl.

Allen’s playoff journey at the end of last season was perhaps the most frustrating of all. In an AFC postseason field without Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow, Buffalo’s Superman still couldn’t find a way to the Super Bowl; losing on an error-filled afternoon in Denver in the Divisional Round.

But I do still believe that quarterback is the most important position in the NFL and these two bring elite skills and extra dimensions that make them so hard to stop. As a result, I have not lost confidence in either player and I expect Allen and Lamar to meet in the AFC title game… which would mean one of them finally goes to the Super Bowl!

Which star player will have the most impactful return from injury?

Take your pick from a talented bunch. Patrick Mahomes is fighting back from torn knee ligaments in Kansas City, as is Green Bay pass rusher Micah Parsons; who suffered the same injury on the same day last December. What about Daniel Jones and that torn Achilles in Indianapolis? Or Malik Nabers coming off an ACL injury with the New York Giants?

Mahomes is the magic man for Kansas City and he will dictate whether they can force their way back into the AFC playoff picture after a disappointing six-win season. So, he is the obvious answer. But I would definitely add Parsons to that mix.

Green Bay opened the season 9-3-1 with Parsons in the lineup and the star defender recorded a team-leading 12 ½ sacks during that time. When he went down, the Packers failed to win another game – they lost five straight, including a playoff defeat in Chicago and conceded more than 31 points in three of those five contests.

Will Kyler Murray be another second-chance QB redemption story?

Kevin O’Connell’s fingerprints have been on the re-birth of a couple of notable NFL quarterbacks in recent seasons. He coaxed a magical 2024 season out of Sam Darnold before sending him on his way to Seattle, where he became a Super Bowl champion in 2025. And he briefly had Daniel Jones under his care at the back end of 2024 before he moved on to star with the Indianapolis Colts in the first 10 games of 2025.

Will Kyler Murray be next? He has been named the starter for 2026, seeing off the challenge of former first-round pick, JJ McCarthy. The first overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 showed some skills as a dual-threat weapon in his first few seasons in the desert. But he could never fully establish himself as an upper-end NFL quarterback and he likely never recovered from whispers that he didn’t put the work in away from the field.

He has some exciting weapons to work with in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson, but it is head coach O’Connell who will have the biggest impact on Murray in the coming months.

Will John Harbaugh positively impact the New York Giants?

The viral clips that show John Harbaugh’s awkward moments in front of his team at the start of training camp won’t really matter once the games start being played. What will be important is how well the 63-year-old can connect with young star players such as quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers. Don’t simply assume that connection will be smooth.

Harbaugh is a renowned programme-builder and winner. But he also has an old-school, tough approach that can wear thin if things are not going well; especially on today’s NFL player who has more power than ever.

The Giants have won a total of 11 games over the past three seasons. I think they will improve significantly in 2026, providing Dart can stay out of the dreaded blue tent. The defense will be fine, but the attack will be a work in progress as Nabers gets up to speed. This will not be a playoff team, but they will be better.

When will we see Fernando Mendoza in action for the Las Vegas Raiders?

I think the plan all along has been to give Kirk Cousins this season and to let the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft watch and learn. But we know those kind of plans are often ripped up once the action begins and the live bullets are flying.

If things go well, Cousins could go wire to wire… or at least until the Raiders get knocked out of playoff contention. Even if things go badly out of the gate, I wouldn’t expect to see Mendoza take over proceedings until some time around Halloween.

My gut tells me that we will see an extended run of Mendoza at some point this season.

Who will prove themselves to be the best running back in the NFL?

The running back resurgence is real. James Cook (Buffalo), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis), Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia), Derrick Henry (Baltimore) and De’Von Achane (Miami) all deserve a seat at the top table.

But the market dictates that Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit) and Bijan Robinson (Atlanta) are the leaders of a talented pack. Gibbs is the highest-paid back in NFL history at $22.5 million per season, usurping Robinson; who agreed a deal worth $22.25 million just days before. Given he operates in a more balanced attack and on a better team, I think Gibbs will prove himself to be top dog in 2026, although I wouldn’t rule out a Barkley resurgence.

Will defenses continue to rise up across the league?

The Seattle Seahawks got a clean showing from quarterback Sam Darnold and an MVP performance from running back Kenneth Walker, but their Super Bowl 60 win over New England was most definitely powered by defense.

It was a prominent example of defenses mattering once again across the NFL. There were notable units in the AFC, as well, led by the Houston Texans – a unit that is was elite on all three levels – and the pass rush-hungry Denver Broncos, who led the league in sacks for the second year in a row.

The importance of fielding a solid defense is as important as ever. Just look at the Dallas Cowboys, who allowed a league-high 30.1 points per game in 2025. Their failings doomed one of the NFL’s best attacks. And it was not much better in Cincinnati. Defenses don’t need to morph into the 1985 Chicago Bears, but they do need to play their part.

Is it simply the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks for NFC dominance?

The Seahawks will – for the most part – run out the team that won last year’s Super Bowl, so they are not about to disappear from contention. And the hype around the Rams is real following the offseason arrival of future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett on the defensive side of the ball. Of those two, I would fancy the Rams to make the Super Bowl… as boring as that prediction may be!

But I don’t think it’s a two-horse race in the NFC, by any means. The Chicago Bears went 11-6 in 2025 and I feel they can take their game to another level in the second season together for head coach Ben Johnson and explosive, dynamic quarterback Caleb Williams. They may not be flavour of the month for everybody, but the Philadelphia Eagles have too much talent to be written off – this is a big season for quarterback Jalen Hurts. And I would fancy the Lions and Cowboys as outsiders, if the former can stay healthy and the latter can play some defense.

What incredible storyline will we be talking about by the end of the 2026 season?

There is always one story in the NFL that you cannot believe you are writing or talking about. Take last season, for example. Who would have thought the Indianapolis Colts would turn to a 44-year-old grandfather who had been retired for five years to be their quarterback. But, remarkably, Philip Rivers re-entered our NFL lives, even if he couldn’t quite deliver a fairytale victory.

Gazing into my crystal ball for this year’s incredible headline… I see Jerry Jones – owner of the Dallas Cowboys – going all in once again by trading for Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby in October. Not wild enough? Okay, how about Joe Burrow demanding a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals after the team officially falls from the playoff race in early December? He has definitely put his squad on notice, saying: “Life is too short to keep pushing things down the road.”