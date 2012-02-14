Neglected chapter in NFL history; Moss returning to action?

Published: Feb 13, 2012 at 10:22 PM

In honor of Black History Month, NFL Network presents "3rd and Long," a two-part documentary telling the story of integration in America's favorite sport. Tune in for Part 1 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Part II on Wednesday at the same time.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

Wyche: The future is now

The 2011 campaign has ended ... which means next season is upon us! Steve Wyche has 12 storylines to follow in 2012. More ...

» Randy Moss celebrated his 35th birthday Monday by announcing the end of his short-lived retirement, saying: "I just wanna go to a team and play some football." But will any team be interested in Moss? Our experts debate.

» With stars like Brian Urlacher not getting any younger, the Bears can't afford to waste another promising season with injuries to key players, Elliot Harrison writes.

» It's only a matter of time before Peyton Manning hits the open market. How will different teams try to sell the future Hall of Famer on their franchise? Jason La Canfora has some fun with the answers.

» With the 2011 NFL season behind us, it's time to focus on the combine and the draft.

» It's never too soon to start looking ahead to the 2012 fantasy football season. Michael Fabiano is all over it with his first mock draft.

» The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.

» The March edition of NFL Magazine captures the story of Eli Manning's triumphant season in New York, plus much more. Subscribe now and save up to 75 percent off newsstand prices.

» You could win $1 million with the all-new fantasy game from the NFL.

» Happy birthday to Hall of Fame former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, who turns 52 Tuesday. Also celebrating a birthday is former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who turns 40.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady facing uncertain future with plans for 2022 NFL season unclear

Will Tom Brady be back with the Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport takes a look at an uncertain situation in Tampa Bay.
news

Saints head coach Sean Payton has not committed to returning to New Orleans for 2022 NFL season

Could the Sean Payton era be nearing an end in New Orleans? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Payton has not committed to returning to coach the Saints in the 2022 NFL season.
news

NFL Divisional Round: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's stunning playoff doubleheader

It's one-and-done for both No. 1 seeds, as the Bengals edged the Titans and the 49ers nipped the Packers. Reporting from Green Bay, Jim Trotter spotlights the biggest winners and losers from Saturday's Divisional Round games.
news

Aaron Rodgers on future in Green Bay: 'I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing'

After being upset by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he'll take some time before diving into what comes next.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW