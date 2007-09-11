Needing secondary help, Dolphins sign Darius and Thompson

Published: Sep 11, 2007 at 01:19 PM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Veteran safeties Donovin Darius and Lamont Thompson signed Tuesday with the Miami Dolphins, who sought help at the position because Yeremiah Bell will miss the rest of the season with a torn left Achilles' tendon.

Darius, who has been in the league nine years, was Jacksonville's first-round draft pick in 1998. He signed with Oakland as a free agent July 10, but was released last week. While with the Jags, Darius started 115 games and had 858 tackles, two sacks and 14 interceptions. He is known as one of the NFL's hardest-hitting safeties.

Thompson was cut by the Tennessee Titans just before the start of the season. He was a three-year starter in Tennessee, making 77 tackles and grabbing three interceptions a year ago.

Bell was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday's season-opening loss at Washington.

The Dolphins also waived defensive end Akbar Gbaja-Biamila on Tuesday.

