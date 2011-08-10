Need a QB? Culpepper ready, willing and able to play

Frankel has advised Culpepper that it's been slow going thus far with NFL teams. The level of interest, and the presuppositions of some teams regarding Culpepper's health, conditioning and ability to practice have surprised the former Pro Bowl quarterback's representation. But, they continue to reach out to teams and pursue opportunities to try out. No one has asked to see him, yet, and Culpepper said that given his years of experience in the league he is not considering a "pro day" type of workout for scouts. He'd prefer to work out for individual teams.