Need a GM? Here's a short list of the best candidates

The first question that needs to be answered is this: What type of leader do you want? A guy with experience that comes in with a proven plan? A younger person with less experience but new and fresh ideas? Someone closer to the age of the owner who can relate to the boss? Someone who can recruit the best coach possible? A man who really knows the talent floating around the country in the draft and on the free-agent market? How about a guy from one of the smart, business-minded franchises that makes the owner more money while still providing a winning team? Getting the right person for the job is complex, but a number of teams will be looking to this list for the perfect fit.