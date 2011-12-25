Neck injury sidelined Broncos' Dawkins most of Bills tilt

Denver safety Brian Dawkins is not worried about the neck injury that caused him to sit out the majority of the Broncos' 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. But is that enough to quell concerns that he might not be able to play in next week's must-win game against the Kansas City Chiefs?
The Denver Post reported there are concerns that Dawkins' nagging neck injury -- which has sidelined him for parts or all of games four times this season -- could end his career after 16 seasons and eight Pro Bowl selections.
"I don't want to talk about the neck," Dawkins said after the game. "Don't be worried."
"It's very (frustrating)," Dawkins told the Post.
The Broncos also saw another starting safety, Quinton Carter, go down to injury Saturday. Carter sustained a severe bruise to the bottom of his back-upper buttocks.