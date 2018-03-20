Around the NFL

Ndamukong Suh to visit Raiders on Wednesday

Published: Mar 20, 2018 at 09:46 AM

It appears the dream -- or perhaps the nightmare, pending on your NFL fandom -- of seeing Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald on the same defensive line will have to survive at least one more visit with another team.

After tripping to Los Angeles to visit with the Rams' brass Tuesday, it's expected that Suh will visit the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Suh's free-agency tour is quickly approaching one of the longest in recent memory for one of the league's best players. The big defensive tackle, who was cut by the Miami Dolphins last week, has already had meetings with the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and Rams.

"I'm getting the sense now that this is going to be an extended search -- it already is an extended search as Suh tries to build up a market," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said on Up to the Minute on Tuesday. "That's something that you sometimes can have a difficult thing doing as a player who is released versus a guy who's scheduled to be a free agent anyway. So that's what you're seeing from Suh as he's trying to build up the sweepstakes here. We'll see what the final numbers come in at."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.
news

Chargers to retire numbers of Hall of Fame teammates WR Charlie Joiner, TE Kellen Winslow

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to retire the numbers of former teammates wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow at halftime during the team's Week 1 game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10. 
news

Steve Sidwell, defensive coordinator for Saints' 'Dome Patrol,' dies at 78

Steve Sidwell, who was a defensive coordinator for four teams in a 21-year NFL career, died Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints announced. He was 78. 
news

Cardinals trade OT Josh Jones to Texans, continue day of deals

The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-rounder on Thursday, the team announced.
news

Ravens to induct Terrell Suggs into team's Ring of Honor

The Ravens are inducting linebacker Terrell Suggs into the club's ring of honor on Oct. 22, the team announced on Thursday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy expected to miss multiple weeks with hamstring injury; Week 1 status in doubt

Jerry Jeudy suffered a moderate hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and his status for the team's regular-season opener on Sept. 10 is in jeopardy, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals trading Isaiah Simmons to Giants for 2024 seventh-round draft pick

Isaiah Simmons' time in the desert is over. The Cardinals traded Simmons to the New York Giants for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Seahawks rookie WR Jake Bobo making strong case for roster spot after going undrafted

Seahawks social media wants #MoreBobo. Jake Bobo, an undrafted wide receiver out of UCLA, has gone from training camp fodder to the toast of the Northwest.
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'a good fit' with Patriots, hopes to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in backfield

By all accounts, ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ has fit right into the Patriots' culture in his short time with the club. The veteran RB spoke Wednesday about his changing play style and role in New England's offense.
news

Deshaun Watson looking to prove top-10 status again in second season with Browns

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is no longer named among the elite, best of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If lucky, he squeaks in just outside the top 10 on such offseason lists. Watson accepts he has a lot to prove to return to that level.
news

Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Josh Jacobs didn't go far

The Dolphins continue to check under every rock for potentially available elite-level running backs. Miami made an exploratory call on Josh Jacobs, but talks didn't go far, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.