Ndamukong Suh set to visit with Los Angeles Rams

Published: Mar 19, 2018 at 01:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Ndamukong Suh free agency tour presses on.

The defensive tackle told Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports he plans to visit the Los Angeles Rams. NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported that the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

Suh, who ranks No. 3 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018, was released by the Miami Dolphins at the start of the free-agent signing period last week -- three years after he signed a record six-year, $114 million contract.

The visit to L.A. will be Suh's third. The 31-year-old made trips to New Orleans and Tennessee. Suh told Schultz that both visits "went well" and added money has not yet been discussed.

The Rams provide an intriguing destination for Suh, who would fit in with the glitz and glamour of L.A.

On the field, pairing Suh with Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald would be unfair to offenses. Good luck blocking one of those pocket-pushing behemoths one-on-one. Quarterbacks would be under siege from the snap of the ball.

Courting Suh is the latest move for general manager Les Snead that shows he's going all-in on 2018. Already Snead landed a ball-hawking corner duo of Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib in trades. Pairing the game-wrecking interior rush of Suh and Donald with a corner duo that jumps the ball would give Wade Phillips endless options.

Outside of California's high income tax -- Florida's lack of tax on salary famously played a role in Suh landing in Miami -- Suh to L.A. makes sense on the field and off the field. The Rams would need to make the money work in the short term to ensure cash remains to lock down Donald, Todd Gurley and Jared Goff down the road. Thanks in part to many of their key contributors still being on rookie contracts, the Rams currently sit in the top three in cap space in 2019 and 2020, per Over The Cap.

