Ndamukong Suh set to visit with Los Angeles Rams

Outside of California's high income tax -- Florida's lack of tax on salary famously played a role in Suh landing in Miami -- Suh to L.A. makes sense on the field and off the field. The Rams would need to make the money work in the short term to ensure cash remains to lock down Donald, Todd Gurley and Jared Goff down the road. Thanks in part to many of their key contributors still being on rookie contracts, the Rams currently sit in the top three in cap space in 2019 and 2020, per Over The Cap.