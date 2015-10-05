Ndamukong Suh's postgame defines state of Dolphins

Their game against the Jets in London, which dropped them to 25th in total offense and 30th in total defense, was quite possibly the only way to sum it up better than Suh did. Outside of wideout Jarvis Landry, it looked like no one wanted to be there. Todd Bowles hurled the same blitzes at Ryan Tannehill down after down and they weren't adjusted. Chris Ivory thrashed through the defense, pinballing off more than $200 million worth of talent.