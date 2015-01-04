Around the NFL

Ndamukong Suh gets emotional after Lions loss

Published: Jan 04, 2015 at 12:51 PM

Ndamukong Suh has always presented a stoic front in his dealings with the media. He couldn't hide his emotions Sunday night.

Following the Lions' season-ending 24-20 loss to the Cowboys, a teary-eyed Suh was forced to step away from the podium at AT&T Stadium. The disappointment of the loss, combined with the extreme likelihood that Suh had just played his final game for the Lions, was too much for the All-Pro.

Suh quickly returned to the mic after collecting himself. He requested that reporters not ask about his pending free agency, but he was asked about the pass interference flag picked up by officials in the fourth quarter. The decision negated what would have been a key pass interference call against the Cowboys.

"I can't comment on that," he said. "I don't know exactly 100 percent the decision. I don't know the exact rule on the particular play and how it's seen. It's unfortunate for sure and you can't just let one play define the game. I think you'd be doing a discredit to the whole game."

It was a roller coaster of a week for Suh, who was briefly suspended for stepping on Aaron Rodgers' injured leg twice in last Sunday's loss to the Packers. Suh will be a free agent in March, and the exorbitant nature of his franchise tag (the Lions would owe him $26 million in guaranteed money) means Suh would likely have to take a pay cut to stay in Detroit.

Suh has already stated his agent will decide where he plays next, so don't assume the Lions will be getting any hometown discount. If this is the end for Suh in Detroit, it will be remembered as a run that was equal parts productive and controversial -- with an emotional end.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Wild Card game and looks ahead to the Divisional Round. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

