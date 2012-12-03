Ndamukong Suh did nothing wrong, Jim Schwartz says

Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz didn't have a lot of fun topics to talk about Monday. One of his promising young wide receivers, Ryan Broyles, is done for the season. Another one of his promising young receivers, Titus Young, could be done with the team for good.
There also was the latest accusation against his star defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh. Indianapolis Colts right guard Mike McGlynn was furious after Sunday's game, claiming Suh danced, laughed, and pointed at offensive tackle Winston Justice after concussing him with a hit on an interception return.
Schwartz saw nothing wrong on the coaches film.
"I don't think anybody's reveling in anybody being injured or anything like that," Schwartz said at his news conference, broadcast on the Lions' official website. "Guys were looking to make blocks, guys made blocks, and it's off after that."
It's possible the NFL will take a look at Suh's behavior, especially in light of his fine last week for kicking Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub. Suh's issues seem minor compared to Young, whom Schwartz said no longer will be "in the mix."
Schwartz announced that Young once again was told to stay away from the team. Schwartz wouldn't answer if Young is being paid, so a suspension could be forthcoming.
Based on Schwartz's words, it sounds like an open question if Young will ever be back with the team again. He was a second-round draft pick in 2011.