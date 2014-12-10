 Skip to main content
Ndamukong Suh: Agent will decide where I play next

Published: Dec 10, 2014

Ndamukong Suh could be playing his final home game at Ford Field on Sunday. The Lions star told reporters on Wednesday that the decision where he plays in 2015 will come from his agent, Jimmy Sexton.

"It'll be Jimmy's decision, so we'll go with that," Suh said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "You can call Jimmy if you want to."

Suh was asked again if Sexton will make the final call on his future.

"Probably will. Yup."

Well, you can safely rule out a hometown discount for the Lions. You can throw out the word "discount" altogether as Suh approaches what will be a massive payday in free agency. Give the man credit for honesty.

Don't expect Suh to get sentimental in the locker room after Sunday's game, by the way. A reporter asked Suh to share some highlights of his time playing at Ford Field.

"Wins, Thanksgiving," he said. "Other than that, I don't know."

That is an amazing answer.

