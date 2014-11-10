Ndamukong Suh 'a force to be reckoned with' for Lions

The defensive tackle ripped up the Miami Dolphins' offensive line from the first play of Sunday's 20-16 Lions win, earning a tackle for loss on Lamar Miller. On the Dolphins' second snap from scrimmage, Suh tossed aside Mike Pouncey like he was an inanimate object and blew up quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a sack.
"He was reckless in there and I think right from the start which he does every single game,'' coach Jim Caldwell said, per the Oakland Press. "He's a force to be reckoned with. He's a guy that has power and speed and he's smart, and you see all of that come in to play out there.''
Whether or not Caldwell actually meant "reckless" to describe Suh is debatable. But it's an interesting word to define Suh -- Freud would have a lot to say about Caldwell using reckless instead of something like "wreaking havoc." The player constantly criticized for being out of control has coalesced into one of the most dominant defensive linemen in football.
We haven't seen the reckless penalties and the unnecessary late hits. Instead Suh has pushed the pocket as well as any player north of Houston. He has been a demon against the run and the main reason Miami had next to no rushing attack.
Sunday, Suh finished with a sack, three tackles for loss and three QB hits as the Lions' defensive line pounded Tannehill all game.
Suh has been the Lions' most consistent player this season and is the unquestioned MVP of the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense and of a Detroit team that sits at 7-2, atop the NFC North.
