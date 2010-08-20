NCTC, NFL Network reach long-term carriage agreement

The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and NFL Network announced Friday that they have reached a new, long-term agreement for carriage of NFL Network. As part of this deal, NCTC members will now be able to provide NFL Network and NFL RedZone for their subscribers.
Jeff Abbas, NCTC President and CEO commented: "There is no shortage of sports networks seeking distribution, but NFL Network has proven to be both the premiere sports television franchise and one often requested by cable subscribers. NCTC is happy to help members kick-off the football season with a new master agreement for NFL Network and NFL RedZone. NCTC appreciates NFL Network's recognition and accommodation of the unique needs of our diverse membership."
"The NFL season is here and we are pleased that NFL Network and NFL RedZone will now be available to NCTC members," said John Malkin, vice president affiliate relations NFL Network. "More fans can now enjoy the only network dedicated entirely to football featuring every preseason NFL game and Thursday Night Football regular season games, as well as the exciting NFL RedZone that highlights every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons."
17 of the top 20 cable operators in the United States are NCTC members. These operators and other NCTC members will be able to carry NFL Network and NFL RedZone. NCTC serves more than 26.7 million cable subscribers.
NFL Network is the destination for all that happens around the sport of football, during the season and throughout the year. NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and provides viewers with nearly 2,000 hours a year of original programming including: NFL Total Access, NFL GameDay, NFL Replay, The Coaches Show, NFL's Top 10, Sound FX, Playbook, NFL Classic Games and the Emmy award-winning America's Game series. In addition, NFL Network offers live games in high-definition with Thursday Night Football, featuring eight NFL regular season games in primetime, every NFL preseason game, the Senior Bowl plus extensive coverage of the NFL Draft, Hall of Fame ceremony, NFL Scouting Combine and Super Bowl.
NFL RedZone, produced by NFL Network, whips around every NFL game on Sunday afternoons delivering the touchdowns and most exciting moments as they happen and in high definition. When a team goes inside the 20-yard line, fans see the crucial plays live. The channel keeps fans up-to-date in real time, switching from game to game with live look-ins, highlights and a chance to see every important play. For more information on NFL RedZone, visit www.nfl.com/redzonetv.
About the National Cable Television Cooperative
The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for nearly 1,000 member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the United States and its territories. NCTC is located in Lenexa, Kansas.
About NFL Network
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. Fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news.
NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps. For more information log onto NFL.com, the exclusive home of NFL Network, NFL video highlights, NFL chats, news and information.