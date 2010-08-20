NCTC, NFL Network reach long-term carriage agreement

NFL Network is the destination for all that happens around the sport of football, during the season and throughout the year. NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and provides viewers with nearly 2,000 hours a year of original programming including: NFL Total Access, NFL GameDay, NFL Replay, The Coaches Show, NFL's Top 10, Sound FX, Playbook, NFL Classic Games and the Emmy award-winning America's Game series. In addition, NFL Network offers live games in high-definition with Thursday Night Football, featuring eight NFL regular season games in primetime, every NFL preseason game, the Senior Bowl plus extensive coverage of the NFL Draft, Hall of Fame ceremony, NFL Scouting Combine and Super Bowl.