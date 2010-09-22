NCAA to NFL agents: Help us with investigations of players

NEW YORK -- Agents for NFL players have received a letter from the NCAA seeking cooperation when college sport's leading governing body is investigating college players.
A person familiar with the letter told The Associated Press that the tone isn't threatening and the NCAA isn't applying pressure on the agents. But it wants "an environment of cooperation" when NCAA regulations might have been broken regarding contact between agents and amateur student-athletes.
"With the added scrutiny, the NFLPA has had calls with coaches and with the league and the NCAA officials on this," said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the letter hasn't been made public. "The only thing (the union) is doing is encouraging people cooperating to get the right information in place. I know it's a stretch to call it pressure."
In the wake of the Reggie Bush scandal that led to USC landing on probation, the NCAA has expressed concerns about potential rule violations to several agents and to the NFL Players Association.
DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the players' union, said in Orchard Park, N.Y., that he has heard about the letter, but he couldn't comment because he hasn't seen it. Smith visited the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday.
Several prominent agents said they haven't received nor seen the letter. Some agents might have been upset by receiving the letter, believing they were being targeted by the NCAA.
Because of the Bush-USC situation and others that prompted investigations, the NCAA is trying to be proactive. But another person who has seen the letter told The AP that "it's not threatening in any way. The gist of it is: 'We know there are potential violations there, we are cooperating with the NFLPA, and if you know of someone who has violated any of the regulations, we are encouraging you to cooperate.'"
