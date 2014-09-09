NCAA starts large study of head injuries with UCLA, Va. Tech, UNC

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Columbus Dispatch reported the NCAA has started what is thought to be the largest study of concussions in order to combat head injuries in college sports.
- Bloomberg reported that the NFL must give details on how its $765 million settlement of concussion claims with retired players came together by making public underlying economic analyses used to determine payouts.
- KXAS-TV in Dallas reported about how the parents in area school districts are pushing for replacement of football helmets.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor