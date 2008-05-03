NCAA's career rushing leader Woodhead hopes to make impact with Jets

Woodhead is already something of a celebrity in the Jets' locker room, despite his humble, aw-shucks demeanor. The native of North Platte, Neb., was one of the NFL draft's most intriguing stories last weekend, when ESPN sent a camera crew to his home to chronicle the whole experience. After going undrafted, the camera caught Woodhead on the phone. The Jets were on the other end, telling him they wanted to sign him to a free-agent contract.