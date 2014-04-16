NCAA Committee approves penalty to protect quarterback's legs

Published: Apr 16, 2014 at 11:39 AM

Hitting quarterbacks below the knee in college football will now lead to a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, according to a vote by the NCAA's Playing Rules Oversight Committee announced Wednesday.

NFL Media's Mike Huguenin said the change will take effect this season.

Huguenin reported the NCAA had support of all 10 FBS conferences for the rule change, which had been tabled since February when it was first proposed.

NCAA national coordinator of officials Rogers Redding told NFL Evolution last November that the NCAA was considering such a move.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

