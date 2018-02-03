Around the NFL

NBC to utilize dual SkyCams for Super Bowl LII

Published: Feb 03, 2018 at 07:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

MINNEAPOLIS -- NBC will introduce some new wrinkles to its broadcast of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBC Broadcasting & Sports, said Saturday at the NFL's "1st and Future" technology event that his team will debut a new, higher angle of the contest for TV viewers.

"In terms of innovation, we strive to bring the broadcast to people in innovative ways," Lazarus said during a panel discussion. "You'll see a couple of new things from us tomorrow. You'll see what we're calling the 'High SkyCam' which is the second SkyCam, which gives sort of a video game look and feel to the game. We'll use it to show how plays develop. We'll use it to show some of the perspectives that different consumers have become used to playing things like Madden. It gives our producers and optionality to show the game in a unique format."

NBC tinkered with the video-game view this season in an effort to attract younger viewers to its Thursday Night Football broadcasts. The network utilized the SkyCam as the primary viewing angle of its Week 11 tilt between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunday's tilt won't take on that extreme approach but could give viewers a new and better look at how plays develop. No network has utilized two SkyCams for a Super Bowl in the past.

The dual SkyCam system isn't the only innovation NBC will roll out for its Super Bowl broadcast.

"We're debuting some 3D imaging that we've done," Lazarus said. "We've taken three players from each team, and we've traced them and done 3D imaging, some of what the medical field does in 3D imaging. And we'll be able to show players in a unique way throughout the game and something that's never been done here. ... Some of it will work, not all of it does, like in any innovation and technology, but the stuff that does we'll be able to implement off into the future."

The three players from each team are reportedlyNick Foles, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Tom Brady, James Harrison and Danny Amendola.

Lazarus added that he expects about 165 million viewers for NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl LII.

"I think we are going to be joined by about 165 million," he said. "What's typically one of the biggest issues in our business is measurement and keeping track of people. Especially in games like the Super Bowl, we're underreported. So, we anticipate and think it's going to be around 165 million. Whether that's the number that gets out and reported, we think that's the real number."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on potential new contract: 'We're having a mutual conversation'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to the media Thursday on the ongoing contract discussions between the team and its star QB, and both said a deal is still being worked out, but they're motivated to get it done.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance ready to lead his team in first full year as the starter

With Trey Lance entering his first training camp as the full-time starter, the 22-year-old quarterback talked with the media about the adjustment to the starting role and his continued friendship with his teammate Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) says he will miss Week 1

Dallas wideout Michael Gallup told reporters Thursday it was "not a reasonable possibility" he would be ready for the Cowboys' season opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offered up no timeline on a target date for a return.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray blasts questions about his study habits: 'Disrespectful, and it's almost a joke'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray held an impromptu news conference on Thursday to address the criticism surround the "independent study" clause in his new $230.5 million extension.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle will have opposing defenses 'scared (expletive)'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes opposing cornerbacks will be shaking in their boots once he and Jaylen Waddle line up together.

news

Cowboys sign USFL MVP WR/KR KaVontae Turpin

Looking to bolster their wide receiver depth, the Dallas Cowboys are adding the USFL's top player. The Cowboys signed USFL Most Valuable Player KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

news

Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8 million

The Kansas City Chiefs added a veteran presence to their front seven on Thursday, signing Carlos Dunlap to a one-year contract that can be worth up to $8 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced TE Antonio Gandy-Golden will be returning to school to finish his education instead of continuing his playing career.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen carted off with serious knee injury at training camp

The Buccaneers' pursuit of a title has encountered a hurdle before the calendar turns to August. Center Ryan Jensen suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury and was carted off the practice field Thursday during training camp.

news

Russell Wilson not worrying about contract in Denver: 'I want to be here for a long, long time'

Russell Wilson remains on the contract inked with the Seattle Seahawks upon his arrival in Denver, but he isn't worried about an extension at this point.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston feeling 'stronger' in return to practice from ACL tear

Jameis Winston was held out of offseason work in the spring as a precaution after he missed the final 10 games of the regular season due to the knee injury. He was back on the field Wednesday as the Saints kicked off training camp.

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry ready for 'much-needed fresh start' in Chicago

Earlier this month, the Patriots finally traded receiver N'Keal Harry to Chicago for a 2024 seventh-round pick. After his first practice with the Bears, Harry is ready for the new opportunity.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW